GP surgeries in Sunderland as rated by patients

These are Sunderland's 15 best GP practices - as rated by patients

The Echo can today reveal a list of Sunderland’s best GP surgeries, based on ratings provided by patients.

By Sophie Brownson
Wednesday, 23rd October 2019, 2:24 pm

The information is available on the NHS Choices website, and is based on responses provided in the GP Patient Survey for those surgeries within a five mile radius of the city centre. This is the list of the best surgeries Sunderland, based on the percentage score given by patients on their overall experience of their GP surgery. The following surgeries did not have ratings provided in the survey: Silkworth Medical Practice; Pallion Primary Care Services; Southwick Health Centre; Springwell House; Pennywell Medical Centre; Bunnyhill Customer Services & Primary Care Centre.

1. St Bede's Medical Centre

St Bede's Medical Centre on Lower Dundas Street, was the highest rated in the city, with 99% of patients describing their overall experience of this GP practice as good. Image by Google Maps.

Photo: Google Maps

Copyright:

Buy photo

2. Monkwearmouth Health Centre

Monkwearmouth Health Centre on Dundas Street saw 96% of patients describe their overall experience of this GP practice as good. Image by Google Maps.

Photo: Google Maps

Copyright:

Buy photo

3. Springwell Medical Group

Springwell Medical Group on Springwell Road saw 96% of patients describe their overall experience of this GP practice as good. Image by Google Maps.

Photo: Google Maps

Copyright:

Buy photo

4. South Hylton Surgery

South Hylton Surgery on Union Street saw 92% of patients describe their overall experience of this GP practice as good. Image by Google Maps .

Photo: Google Maps

Copyright:

Buy photo
Page 1 of 4