The story behind the story

My name is Stephen Jefferson, a 23 year old man who lives in the Washington area of Sunderland. I am currently on a journey of trying to make just a small difference in this world. But first I want to explain how I got to that point and the steps that lead me to where I am.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Sunderland Echo, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Last year, in March 2024, My brother-in-law, Daniel Swales, Was diagnosed with stage 4 Burkitt's lymphoma. He had been suffering with pain for quite a while and with it mostly being a shock, he was relieved he finally had a diagnosis.

Daniel being the way he was, he adapted to his condition quickly and was ready to take on his battle with cancer. He had started his chemotherapy treatment almost immediately at Sunderland Royal Hospital. He had made such an impression with all the nurses due to his kindness and all round respect for them and their work. They really admired the man he was.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Daniel was such an intelligent young man, He was, at the time, studying towards a master's degree in media and public relations at Newcastle University. He was the smartest person I knew and he extremely adored learning.

Daniel during his fight with Cancer.

He was an active 23 year old man, who thoroughly enjoyed the outdoors. He would love to go on bike rides and long walks to as far as he could manage.

It was difficult to watch his life turn completely upside down.

Sadly, due to complications with his chemotherapy treatment, Daniel was having issues with his bowel. He had to undergo surgery and with him in the state he was, we were all immensely worried for his life.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Fortunately, his emergency surgery was successful however he had to have a stoma bag fitted in the process.

Stephen and his brother-in-law, Daniel.

Daniel really struggled adjusting to his stoma and it made him feel a sort of surrender he hadn't yet felt.

However Daniel being the kind hearted person he was, he acknowledged these struggles and after research came to the realisation that a lot of children would be feeling this exact way.

That's when daniel asked me to write a children's book to help kids living with stoma bags. I can't express enough how even when daniel was facing the most difficult time in his life he still remained selfless and thoughtful of others.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Keeping that in mind, i got to work, I wanted to create a fun positive story to highlight there is nothing to be ashamed of and try to create acceptance of this issue.

Daniel with his family and friends at his graduation ceremony

I had I finished, I got Daniel's full approval and he wanted to get this story out there and spread the message he so deeply stood for.

Devastatingly, Daniel was placed on end of life care, unaware of how long he had left. His family really banded together during this painful time and all remained strong with every intention to make his final weeks the best they could possibly be.

We all spent memorable time together and really appreciated what it means to be a family.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Thanks to charities, teenage cancer trust, Dragon fly Trust, that were supportive of Daniel and his journey, he got to have two minchellin star dining experiences, which remain a special memory.

Stephen Jefferson and his book 'Shimmy the Shark and His Stoma'

Newcastle University, incredibly set up a private ceremony for Daniel and his family so he was able to graduate his master's before he died. It was such an unforgettable moment that Daniel loved and we all cherish.

Daniel unfortunately passed away on the 8th November 2024 peacefully, surrounded by his family at St. Bernards Hospice. He is missed and thought about every single day.

I knew now that it was extra important to take my book project the full way and harness his memory.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It was an emotional process but my book has now officially published! I have every hope to make a positive impact.

My book, 'Shimmy the shark and his stoma' is now available to buy on amazon.

50% of any proceeds I make from the book go to Colsotomy UK. An amazing charity that offers support and empowerment to people living with Stoma bags in the UK.

I really just want to get this story out there to as many people as possible to help children with stoma bags feel seen, empowered and accepting of their issues and really spread the message my brother-in-law stood for.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Daniel's livelihood was spent being kind to others and making a positive impact through his work, studies and his general character. He was an amazing man and if this book helps even just one person, his legacy has been successful.

Thank you.