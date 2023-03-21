The Sand Dancer race series is back for 2023 and is taking place on the morning of Sunday, April 23. South Shields Harriers and AC are hoping to encourage people across the region to lace up their trainers and make it a morning out for the whole family to enjoy.

Hosted by the local running and athletics club, it will consist of three races,:a 10km senior race for those aged 17 and over, and two fun runs, for young children aged 2 to 11, and juniors aged 12 to 16.

All finishers receive a medal and small selection of goodies, along with spot prizes for runners crossing the finish line.

The scenic 10km route starts along the promenade of Sand Haven Beach (voted The Times Best Beach of the Year in 2022) and incorporates a beautiful stretch of the Leas, a much-admired National Trust site.

Ashleigh Day, race director for South Shields Harriers, said: “Our race always has a great turn out, but I really want to encourage local runners who might have just started running, or have never entered a race before to think about signing up to ours.

“It has a wonderful atmosphere, fun for the whole family and if you have managed the South Shields Park Run, it’s a natural progression”.

Online entries to the Sand Dancer race series can be found by searching on runbritain.com.

Further information about the race can be found at facebook.com/sanddancer10k or you can email [email protected]

Further information about South Shields Harriers and Athletics club can be found at southshieldsharriers.co.uk

