The latest Census data, published in 2022, showed 43.1% of people in Sunderland were described as being in ‘very good health’ compared to 48.5% across England.
Similarly the average number if people in the city described as being in bad or very bad health was 8% compared to the national average of 5.2%.
Within the last Census, people were categorised as being in very good, good, fair, bad and very bad health.
Check out the proportion of people in each of Sunderland’s electoral wards who are in the best and worst state of general health.
The wards are not ranked in any particular order.
1. Barnes Ward
In Barnes Ward 6% of the population were described as being in bad or very bad health, below the Sunderland average of 8% and above the England average of 5.2%. 45.6% of the population were described as having very good health, above the Sunderland average of 43.1% and below the England average of 48.5%. Photo: Stu Norton
2. Castle Ward
In Castle Ward 9.3% of the population were described as being in bad or very bad health, above the Sunderland average of 8% and England average of 5.2%. 41.3% of the population were described as having very good health, below the Sunderland average of 43.1% and below the England average of 48.5%. | Google Maps
3. Hendon Ward
In Hendon Ward 10.8% of the population were described as being in bad or very bad health, above the Sunderland average of 8% and England average of 5.2%. 40.5% of the population were described as having very good health, below the Sunderland average of 43.1% and below the England average of 48.5%. Photo: Google
4. Millfield Ward
In Millfield Ward 7.4% of the population were described as being in bad or very bad health, below the Sunderland average of 8% and above the England average of 5.2%. 47% of the population were described as having very good health, above the Sunderland average of 43.1% and below the England average of 48.5%. | Google Maps
