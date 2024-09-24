All of Sunderland's electoral wards are below the national average for people described as being in 'very good' health.All of Sunderland's electoral wards are below the national average for people described as being in 'very good' health.
The healthiest - and unhealthiest - places in Sunderland, according to the latest data

Neil Fatkin
By Neil Fatkin
Published 24th Sep 2024, 05:00 BST

The latest Government data shows all electoral wards in Sunderland are below the national average for the percentage of people described as being in ‘very good’ health.

The latest Census data, published in 2022, showed 43.1% of people in Sunderland were described as being in ‘very good health’ compared to 48.5% across England.

Similarly the average number if people in the city described as being in bad or very bad health was 8% compared to the national average of 5.2%.

Within the last Census, people were categorised as being in very good, good, fair, bad and very bad health.

Check out the proportion of people in each of Sunderland’s electoral wards who are in the best and worst state of general health.

The wards are not ranked in any particular order.

1. Barnes Ward

2. Castle Ward

3. Hendon Ward

4. Millfield Ward

