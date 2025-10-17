The 22 GP surgeries in Tyne and Wear with the least helpful receptionists - as voted for by patients

The Government has recently announced plans to transform GP services in the UK, changing the current funding format, which is more than two decades old.

Research found that people living in more deprived areas and coastal towns often have the highest needs for the NHS, but the fewest GPs, the worst performing services, and the longest waits.

Reception teams can play a big role in our experience at our GP practice, from booking appointments to inquiring about test results.

The latest GP Patient Survey, produced by Ipsos on behalf of NHS England, sheds light on patients’ experiences of GP reception teams across Tyne and Wear and beyond.

More than 700,000 patients in England completed the 2025 survey, which was carried out between January and March this year, and gathers information on how patients feel about their doctor’s surgery.

The survey reveals how patients really feel about their reception and administrative team at their GP practice. Across the country, the majority of patients described their reception team as ‘very helpful’ (42%) or ‘fairly helpful’ (41%).

However, not every GP surgery met expectations. Here we reveal the surgeries in Tyne and Wear where reception teams have been voted the worst by you.

Surgeries are ranked by the proportion of patients who said the reception and administrative team at their GP practice is ‘not very helpful or not at all helpful’.

There were 428 survey forms sent out to patients at Westerhope Medical Centre in Westerhope, Newcastle Upon Tyne, and the response rate was 29%. 44% of patients said the reception team was 'not very helpful or not at all helpful.'

1. Westerhope Medical Centre - Westerhope, Newcastle Upon Tyne

There were 460 survey forms sent out to patients at Prospect Medical Group in Newcastle Upon Tyne, and the response rate was 23%. 30% of patients said the reception team was 'not very helpful or not at all helpful.'

2. Prospect Medical Group - Newcastle Upon Tyne

There were 369 survey forms sent out to patients at Ellison View Surgery in Hebburn, and the response rate was 32%. 30% of patients said the reception team was 'not very helpful or not at all helpful.'

3. Ellison View Surgery - Hebburn

There were 454 survey forms sent out to patients at Deerness Park Medical Centre in Hendon, Sunderland, and the response rate was 27%. 29% of patients said the reception team was 'not very helpful or not at all helpful.'

4. Deerness Park Medical Centre - Hendon, Sunderland

