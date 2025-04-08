It’s officially Spring, with the NHS coming through a challenging winter which saw a ‘quad-demic’ of seasonal illnesses put a big strain on hospital services with the number of beds taken up the equivalent of the population of Malta, according to new NHS data.

GPs are the frontline of the NHS, and according to the latest GP Patient Survey, produced by Ipsos on behalf of NHS England between January 2 and March 25 last year, patients are overall happy with their experience.

Almost 700,000 patients in England completed the 2024 survey, which gathers information on how patients feel about their local GP, which reveals the best rated surgeries in Tyne and Wear and beyond.

Across England, the majority of patients described their overall experience as “very good” (37.1%) or “fairly good” (30.2%). However, not everyone is as happy, with 9.4% describing their overall experience as “fairly poor” and 9.5% as “very poor”.

Here we reveal the GP practices in Tyne and Wear which were rated the best by you. Surgeries are ranked by the number of patients that said they were “very good”.

1 . Roseworth Surgery, Newcastle upon Tyne There were 251 survey forms sent out to patients at Roseworth Surgery in Newcastle upon Tyne. The response rate was 43%, with 109 patients rating their overall experience. Of these, 84% said it was very good and 14% said it was fairly good. | Google Maps Photo Sales

2 . Sunniside Surgery, Newcastle upon Tyne There were 281 survey forms sent out to patients at Sunniside Surgery in Newcastle upon Tyne. The response rate was 37%, with 103 patients rating their overall experience. Of these, 77% said it was very good and 22% said it was fairly good. | Google Maps Photo Sales

3 . Rickleton Medical Centre, Washington There were 296 survey forms sent out to patients at Rickleton Medical Centre in Washington. The response rate was 38%, with 112 patients rating their overall experience. Of these, 76% said it was very good and 19% said it was fairly good. | Google Maps Photo Sales