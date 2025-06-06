There is concern after the latest data showed cases of syphilis had continued to rise 🏥

The UK Health and Security Agency (UKHSA) has published its latest data on sexually transmitted infections (STI).

Concerningly cases of syphilis, an STI most commonly associated with the Victorian era have continued to rise.

Syphilis, is an STI that was once believed to be a thing of the past, however, cases are “concerningly” on the rise in 2024, compared to 2023.

Overall, there was a 2% rise (9,535) in diagnoses of early-stage syphilis in 2024 compared to 2023 (9,375), whilst “concerningly”, figures rose to 5% for late-stage syphilis, increasing from 12,456 in 2023 to 13,030 in 2024.

If left untreated, syphilis can cause serious, irreversible and potentially life-threatening problems with your brain, heart, or nerves.

Dr Hamish Mohammed, Consultant Epidemiologist at UKHSA, said: “Levels of STIs in this country remain a big threat to sexual wellbeing. These infections can have a major impact on your health and that of any sexual partners, particularly if they are antibiotic resistant.

“If you’ve had condomless sex with new or casual partners, either in the UK or overseas, get tested for STIs and HIV at least yearly, even if you don’t have symptoms. Regular testing protects both you and those you’re having sex with.”

New data from the UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA) shows that syphilis cases have continued to rise. | Christopher Furlong/Getty Images

What is syphilis?

Syphilis is a sexually transmitted infection (STI), that is passed on through unprotected sexual contact. Most commonly associated with the Victorian era, it is still prevalent, with cases “concerningly”, continue to rise in the UK.

What are the symptoms of syphilis?

Symptoms of syphilis can take up to three weeks to appear after being infected. They can be mild and come and go, but the infection will remain and you will be able to pass it on. This is why if you suspect you have syphilis or have symptoms it’s important to get tested.

The NHS explain symptoms of syphilis include:

small sores (ulcers) on your penis, vagina, or around your bottom (anus)

sores in other areas, including in your mouth or on your lips, hands or bottom

white or grey warty growths most commonly on your penis, vagina or around your anus

a rash on the palms of your hands and soles of your feet that can sometimes spread all over your body

white patches in your mouth

flu-like symptoms, such as a high temperature, headaches and tiredness

swollen glands

patchy hair loss on the head, beard and eyebrows

Who is at risk of syphilis?

You are at risk of syphilis if you have unprotected sexual contact (vaginal, anal or oral), with someone who is infected with syphilis.

The STI can also be passed onto unborn babies or can spread through injecting drugs with a needle that has been used by someone who is infected, in very rare cases it can also be passed on through blood or organ transplants, although in the UK all blood and organ donations are checked for syphilis.

How is syphilis treated?

Syphilis is treated with antibiotics, it’s important not to engage in sexual contact until you have completed your treatment and had a test that has confirmed you are over the infection. If you have a partner, do not have sexual contact until they have also been treated and a test has confirmed they no longer have syphilis.

If left untreated, syphilis can cause serious, irreversible and potentially life-threatening problems with your brain, heart, or nerves. This is why it’s so important to seek treatment as soon as you suspect you have been exposed or have symptoms.

STI testing is free, confidential and can be accessed through local sexual health clinics, your GP surgery, university and college medical centres or through self-sampling kits which can be sent discreetly through the post .