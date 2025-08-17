Even your feet need to beat the heat 👣

As temperatures rise, this can have an impact on our feet.

But it’s not only the warm temperatures the wrong footwear can also be part of the problem.

Footwear experts at Ward Shoes reveal how to relieve foot discomfort this summer.

In a bid to help reduce summer discomfort, the footwear experts at Wards Shoes uncover what’s causing swollen feet in warmer weather, and the five most common footwear mistakes that could be making it worse.

Why do feet swell in the summer?

There are many reasons for feet to swell in the summer, from the warmer weather, reduced circulation, to fluid retention or unsuitable footwear.

Heat causes our blood vessels to expand, which makes it easier for fluid to leak into surrounding tissues, particularly in the lower legs and feet.

While mild swelling is common and often harmless, persistent or painful swelling should be checked by a podiatrist or healthcare professional to rule out any underlying conditions.

How can I prevent swollen feet this summer?

To help prevent swollen feet, it’s important to stay hydrated and monitor your salt intake, as high sodium levels can cause your body to retain excess fluid.

Avoid staying in one position for too long; regular movement and elevating your legs can help with circulation. Soaking your feet in cool water with Epsom salts followed by gentle upward massages can ease inflammation, stimulate circulation, and relieve discomfort.

The five biggest shoe mistakes you’re making this summer

Footwear experts at Wards Shoes outline the five most common footwear mistakes that could be making your swollen feet worse this summer.

Opt for arch support and cushioning

While flat sandals such as flip flops and thin-soled shoes are popular in summer, they offer little to no support, and over time, this can negatively impact your feet.

Without support, the foot’s natural arch can collapse slightly, especially when standing or walking for long periods. This leads to poor alignment, uneven weight distribution, and increased strain on the muscles and ligaments in the feet and legs.

The Footwear specialists at Wards Shoes said: “In warmer weather, when feet are more prone to swelling and discomfort, supportive shoes can make a huge difference. Flip flops are generally not recommended for long periods of wear; however, if you do wear them, always ensure that they have appropriate arch support to aid foot comfort.”

Size up slightly

Tight shoes can squeeze swollen feet, causing rubbing, blisters, and discomfort as the day goes on. Choosing shoes that are a half-size larger or loosely fitted in summer gives your feet the extra space they need to breathe and move freely as they swell throughout the day.

Avoid plastic or PVC (Polyvinyl Chloride) shoes

Although PVC is known for its strong and resilient nature, shoes made from this material don’t allow your feet to breathe, trapping heat, moisture, and sweat.

Feet naturally swell throughout the day, especially on hotter days, but the plastic material doesn’t expand to accommodate this, causing discomfort and pain.

The Footwear specialists at Wards Shoes said: “Opt for breathable fabrics like leather, mesh, or natural fibres, allowing for better airflow to help evaporate sweat more efficiently and reduce inflammation.”

Switch up the footwear

Avoid wearing the same pair of shoes every day, especially in the summer when swelling and heat can make even well-fitted shoes feel tight.

Avoid tight straps

Narrow or rigid straps can create pressure points that irritate the skin and cause inflammation. This irritation can trigger the body’s natural response to send extra fluid to the affected area, increasing swelling.

The Footwear specialists at Wards Shoes said: “Choose footwear with straps made from soft, pliable materials to allow your feet to expand more naturally throughout the day. Additionally, straps that can be adjusted easily provide the flexibility to accommodate slight changes in foot size and shape, offering a more personalized and comfortable fit. ”

You can find out more about how to ease foot pain at NHS.UK.