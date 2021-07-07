Sunderland's thanks to hospital trust workers after NHS faced 'greatest test in its lifetime'

Sunderland residents have signed a birthday card praising NHS staff and marking the organisation’s 73rd anniversary.

Earlier this week, members of the Keep Our NHS Public (KONP) group presented an oversized birthday card to Sunderland Royal Hospital thanking health staff for their tireless efforts during the Covid-19 pandemic.

Hundreds of signatures and touching messages from members of the public were gathered by KONP campaigners on Saturday (July 3) during an event in Sunderland city centre.

And the gesture has since been welcomed by Ken Bremner MBE, Chief Executive of South Tyneside and Sunderland NHS Foundation Trust.

Ken Bremner MBE, Chief Executive of South Tyneside and Sunderland NHS Foundation Trust.

“It really is heart-warming to see the public recognising the huge efforts of our incredible staff on the NHS’s 73rd birthday,” he said.

“Throughout its seven decade history, the NHS has always been there for those who need it. Never more so than during the Covid-19 pandemic.

“The commitment, dedication and unwavering professionalism that I have seen from my colleagues here at the trust and across the wider NHS, has been nothing short of remarkable.

“Our staff have consistently gone above and beyond for our patients and their families and their genuine care and compassion is something that I hope will be remembered for years to come.

NHS campaigners with birthday card at Sunderland Royal Hospital (July 5)

“Each and every person working in our NHS plays a vital role. This has undoubtedly been a year like no other, and I am proud and sincerely grateful to work with such dedicated and selfless colleagues.”

KONP Sunderland & District said that around 300 members of the public either signed or left messages in the birthday card, which was officially submitted to the trust’s headquarters on Monday, July 5.

A spokesperson for the group added: “KONP Sunderland & District applauds the NHS which over the last 18 months has been through the greatest test in its lifetime, and will have to deal with the many challenges brought about by the Covid-19 pandemic for the foreseeable future.

“We have marked the occasion of the NHS’s 73rd birthday with the creation of a huge birthday card to thank everyone in our NHS for the tremendous effort they have put in.”

The signed birthday card delivered to Sunderland Royal Hospital.

