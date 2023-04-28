Sunderland's older and vulnerable residents urged to get their spring Covid booster vaccine

While the Government ceased tracking and publishing Covid infection rates on March 24, the virus still poses a threat, particularly to the elderly or people with a compromised immune system.

As well as being adapted to target new strains of the virus, the new Sanofi vaccine contains an adjuvant - a chemical used to improve the immune response to the virus which is particularly important for older and vulnerable people.

A statement from Public Health England said: “You will be given a booster dose of a vaccine made by Pfizer, Moderna or Sanofi and approved in the UK. These vaccines have been updated since the original vaccines and target different Covid-19 variants.

"These updated vaccines boost protection well, and give slightly higher levels of antibody against the more recent strains of Covid-19 than the vaccines you would have received previously."

The spring booster vaccines are available up until June 30 and are offered to everyone aged 75 and over, care home residents, and anyone age five and over who has a weakened immune system.

Anyone who has yet to have any Covid-19 vaccinations or has only had one are also being reminded that they can still book their first and second dose and are urged to get their jabs before June 30.

Sunderland City Council's Director of Public Health Gerry Taylor.

This is the last opportunity to get an initial or second dose as after this date the vaccine will only be available to those at higher risk from severe Covid-19 and not everyone will be able to get their jabs from the NHS.

Ms Taylor said: "Covid vaccines have saved countless lives and helped tens of thousands of people to stay out of hospital. They've also made it so much safer for us all to get on with our lives and to live with the virus without fear or restrictions.

"But Covid-19 is still with us and we know that the protection we get from previous vaccinations or from having had the virus, reduces over time.

"So I'd urge anyone offered a spring booster to take advantage of this and get the vaccine at the earliest opportunity to keep their immunity topped up. Even if you haven't received earlier doses of the vaccine, if you're eligible, it's still worth getting the spring booster to give yourself added protection through the summer."I'd also encourage everyone eligible who has so far only had the one Covid vaccination, or hasn't yet had any at all, to come forward as soon as possible before June 30 so that you can take advantage of the first and second dose while they're still widely available."

Anyone who hasn't had both their first and second dose and would like to needs to book and have their first dose on or before 5 May 2023.