Sunderland musician turned BBC presenter Lauren Laverne has revealed she has cancer and is recovering in hospital.

The former Kenickie star and host of Desert Island Discs posted on Instagram on Wednesday morning that the cancer was "caught early and unexpectedly during a screening test".

The 46-year-old also told followers she was "expected to make a full recovery" and thanked the medical staff who had cared for her.

"I'm in hospital at the moment and wanted to take this moment to say thank you: Firstly to medical teams who have got me this far with incredible skill and kindness,” she said.

Lauren also thanked her colleagues for "their support and for giving me the time off that I need to get better".

The former St Anthony’s pupil added her family and friends "have been absolutely extraordinary every step of the way".

And in a message of warning to others, urged people who were "avoiding a test or putting off an appointment" to do get checked out today.

"Half of us will get cancer at some point and finding out asap is everything," she added.

"It’s usually my job to bring the good vibes on air but any you have to spare are very much welcome here. Sending loads of love to anyone in a similar boat, or who has made it back to shore."

Lauren is also the host of the BBC 6 Music Breakfast Show, and has also presented a variety of TV shows including The One Show on the BBC and Channel 4's 10 O'Clock Live.

She maintains strong links with Sunderland, however. She is the niece of the late council leader Paul Watson, and her late mother Celia Gofton is among other family members to have served as councillors.