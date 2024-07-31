Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A Sunderland mother who was diagnosed with skin cancer and credits her daughter for saving her life, is urging people to enjoy the summer sun safely.

Kelly Laws and daughter Elouise, now 12. | 3rd party

Kelly Laws, 36, has joined Cancer Research UK and Nivea Sun to share advice and tips on protecting skin.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Sunderland Echo, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Cancer Research UK says melanoma skin cancer rates have increased by almost a third over the past decade, with a projected record high of 20,800 UK cases this year.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Around 17,000 UK melanoma cases every year are preventable, with almost nine in 10 caused by ultraviolet (UV) radiation from the sun and sunbeds.

Health care assistant Kelly believes she owes her life to daughter Elouise who, aged just six in 2019, spotted a mole on the left side of her body that had doubled in size.

Kelly said: “I was doing my makeup without a top on when Elouise said ‘Oh that looks different’. She was talking about a mole on the left side.

“It had first appeared five years earlier in 2014 and I’d got it checked at the time, but it was all okay. This time however, I wouldn’t be so fortunate.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Kelly was told that she had stage 1 malignant melanoma, but it had been caught very early.

Kelly said: “The cancer was caught at its earliest stage and I was told that my daughter quite possibly could have saved my life. I am beyond grateful to Elouise for her actions that day.

“The mole was in a place I wouldn’t see and under clothes so other people wouldn’t have seen it either. Who knows what would have happened if she hadn’t spotted the mole.”

With around 930 North Easterners currently diagnosed with melanoma annually, Kelly is passionate about raising awareness.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Anyone can get sunburnt or develop skin cancer, but those at higher risk include people with lighter skin and naturally light-coloured hair or eyes, as well as people with lots of moles and freckles, or a family history of skin cancer.

Kelly and Elouise in 2019. | Sunderland Echo

Beth Vincent of Cancer Research UK, said: “Getting sunburnt just once every two years can triple the risk of developing skin cancer, compared to never being burnt.