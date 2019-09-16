Sunderland will not become a smoking-free city until after 2050, says new report

Sunderland might not be smoke-free until 2050

Research conducted by Frontier Economics, commissioned by Philip Morris Limited (PML), and released today, predicts there will be a gap of almost 30 years separating the first and last parts of England to go smoke-free.

The findings also show the Government will miss its “smoke free” target of 2030 by almost a decade.

An interactive “unsmoking” map, which can be found at https://www.smokefreefuture.co.uk/UNSMOKE-England, shows the areas of England predicted to go smoke-free first and those forecast still to be smoking after 2050:

● London is set to lead the way, followed by Manchester, Sheffield and Liverpool take the top three spots.

● Redcar and Cleveland and North Tyneside take the top spots for the North East – both set to go smoke-free in 2030. But Sunderland joins Stockton, Gateshead and South Tyneside as the areas which are not expected to go smoke-free until after 2050.

● More than one in five local authorities in England will not be smoke-free until after 2050.

● Half of local authorities in England will still have smoking rates above the Government’s 5% target by 2030.

The report predicts that the Government will miss its “smoke-free” goal of 2030 by around a decade, unless further action is taken.

Mark MacGregor, Director of External Affairs at PML, said: “Over 4 million smokers need to be persuaded to quit altogether or switch to a less harmful alternative if the Government is to realise its smoke-free ambition.

“Critical to achieving that goal will be ensuring smokers in Sunderland have the facts about alternatives, like e-cigarettes and heated tobacco. Currently, too many smokers believe that the alternatives are as harmful as smoking or are simply unaware they exist.”