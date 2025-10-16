After years of isolation and ill health, Sunderland-based TikTok creator Jamal Johnson has shed 67lbs in 90 days – inspiring thousands across the world with his powerful weight loss journey

When Jamal ‘Get Right’ Johnson arrived in Sunderland during the pandemic, he had no idea that five years later he’d be inspiring hundreds of thousands of people across the world – or that his new home in the North East would help save his life.

The 36-year-old TikTok and Instagram creator, originally from North London, has spent the past three months documenting his remarkable weight-loss transformation online. 90 days ago, Jamal weighed 536 pounds (38 stone). Today, he’s more than 67 pounds (4.7 stone) lighter and growing stronger every week. “I was a very big boy, and I've been a big boy for many years, actually. I've tried to lose weight multiple times.”

Before his transformation began, Jamal’s world had become painfully small. Once sociable and active, he describes himself back then as “a shut-in”, living a quiet life from his flat and avoiding the outside world. The weight he carried made even the simplest tasks exhausting. The physical pain was one thing – the mental toll another entirely.

“There were weeks where the only person I spoke to was the driver delivering my takeaway. I’m not exaggerating, that really happened” he says. “I’d be sat at home, working remotely, watching anime, playing video games. Just existing. My lower back hurt too much to walk far anyway. That was probably going to be my life until I died.”

Then, 90 days ago, everything changed for Jamal. “I decided to try a new approach to my weight loss and try to get myself together. I figured out some new things. Just some new strategies to solve the problems that kept tripping me up every single time.”

The results speak for themselves. In just three months, Jamal has shed almost 5 stone and attracted a huge online following – more than 100,000 on TikTok and another 110,000 on Instagram. His weight-loss updates, motivational clips and honest reflections have been viewed millions of times.

“I don’t really know how it happened really,” he laughs.“I went from about 200 followers to hundreds of thousands in just 3 months. Even getting recognised in the gym and on the streets. Last week, three people stopped me in Sunderland to say they’d seen my videos. It’s surreal.”

From isolation to inspiration, what makes Jamal’s story resonate isn’t just the numbers – it’s his honesty. He documents everything: the workouts, the clean meals, the weigh-ins, even the bad days and those intrusive thoughts that enter his head regularly, just like everyone else in the world.

“The hardest moments are when no one’s watching,” he explains. “When the adverts pop up on your phone for pizza deals, or you get a McDonalds coupon through the door – that’s when you have to fight old habits. I film weigh-ins live on youtube every week so there’s nowhere to hide. If I slip, everyone will see it. That keeps me accountable.”

That public accountability has turned him into a role model for others trying to change their lives. “I get DMs from people saying I’ve inspired them to start,” he says. “I’ve even had world-class bodybuilders message me saying the same. That still blows my mind.”

For Jamal, the transformation isn’t just physical. The process of showing up, day after day, has changed how he sees himself. “Now I wake up every day with a purpose. I’m not doing anything extraordinary, I just eat clean, work out and stay consistent. But I think people see that consistency and relate to how hard it is.”

Jamal’s journey to North East England began during lockdown. Working remotely from London, he realised he no longer needed to live in one of the country’s most expensive cities. “With everything closed in London, there was no work office to go to, no entertainment, no Cinemas. Basically, no reason to stay,” he says. “So I looked up north. I found a nice apartment in Sunderland at a good price, packed all my things into a van and drove all the way up here. I’ve been here ever since.”

At first, Jamal didn’t venture out much. But as his fitness improved, so did his confidence – and so did his connection to the city. “The support here has been unreal,” he says. “People are just nice up here. Last week, a guy I met on Instagram who introduced me to the owner of The Fish Quay Shop in Sunderland.

“They gave me two bags of salmon and shrimp for free, just because they wanted to support my journey. I was lost for words.” He pauses for a moment, smiling. “I’m not used to that where I grew up. But up here, people help because they want to, and because they see someone who is trying hard.”

In just over three months, Jamal’s progress has been extraordinary. Down 67 pounds – around 30 kilos – he’s now lifting heavier, walking longer and sleeping better. His goal weight is between 200 and 230 pounds, meaning he aims to lose over 300lb in total.

“My goal weight is to get between 200 to 230 pounds. So it's going to be a 300-plus-pound drop in total. I'm going to be pretty lean.” he says. “And I imagine I'll have a lot of loose skin. And so from that point, I’ll figure out what to do about that. We'll cross that bridge when we get there.”

Losing weight while managing a large online following brings its own challenges. “There are days I don’t want to eat clean, and days I don’t want to make videos,” Jamal admits. “When both happen at once, that’s the hardest part. When there’s no cameras and no one is watching, and nothing to stop me from making bad decisions. But I remind myself; if I want to be exceptional, I have to do exceptional things.”

He laughs about being called a “TikTok influencer”. “When someone said that to me in person for the first time, I was like, nah, that can’t be me! I thought tiktok influencers were just teens doing dance trends. Now apparently I am one. I’m not sure how that happened.” Despite his online success, Jamal insists he’s not chasing fame. “This isn’t about becoming a celeb,” he says. “It’s about saving my life. Getting right. If I inspire others along the way, that’s a bonus.”

His end goal is ambitious but grounded. “Once I hit my target weight, I then want to become the fittest I’ve ever been. A proper physical specimen to be honest,” he says. “Because the story that tells – going from a 536 pound shut-in to that, could inspire so many people.”

He’s already thinking about what happens after the transformation. “I feel like it’ll be my duty to help others,” he says. “When people see what I’ve done, they’ll want to know how. I can’t ignore that. Whether it’s coaching, mentoring or building a community, I’ll do something. It would be irresponsible not to.”

And what advice would he give to anyone who feels stuck where he once was? “You’re never too far gone,” Jamal says. “I was 536 pounds, no friends, I even borrowed money to buy junk food sometimes. Now I’ve lost weight, built a large community and changed my life already. If I can do it, anyone can. I’m not special really. You just have to find solutions to your problems, and be consistent. Treat your life like a business. Fix what’s broken and invest in yourself. There’s no better investment than your health.”