Sunderland supermarket's food allergy fundraiser

Tesco Extra in Roker.

Sunderland shoppers are asked to help an supermarket's fundraiser to support medical research into food allergies.

From Monday April 22 to Sunday 28, Tesco is working with The Natasha Allergy Research Foundation, the UK’s food allergy charity, to help raise awareness and support clinical research into food allergies by contributing 10p from every own brand "Free From" product.

All money raised will help Natasha’s Foundation's research into reducing the risks of food allergies and further developments into the management of allergies.

The campaign also aims to increase awareness in Sunderland about the importance of understanding food allergies and clearly highlighting ingredients in food which can cause allergic reactions.

Natasha’s Foundation was founded in 2019 by Tanya and Nadim Ednan-Laperouse, following the loss of their daughter Natasha to a fatal allergic reaction to a baguette containing sesame seeds not listed on the packaging.

Millions of people live with food allergies in the UK. This can make eating fraught with danger and can affect anyone, at any age.

Tanya Ednan-Laperouse OBE, said: “We’re thrilled that Tesco is supporting us for the fifth year running. Allergen awareness is so important, and money raised in previous years has helped to fund clinical research exploring the management of food allergies.”

Oonagh Turnbull, head of Health Campaigns at Tesco, said: “The work that Natasha’s Foundation has done to date has been fantastic and we are delighted to be able to support this for a fifth year.