Sunderland supermarket worker sheds more than six stone after health scare

Following a routine check-up, Jane Smith was told she seriously needed to consider losing weight to help with varicose eczema on her legs which prompt her to act on her weight.

The 53-year-old, who works at Morrisons at Doxford Park, said felt so overweight, uncomfortable and miserable all the time and knew it was time to start her slimming journey.

She joined Doxford Park Slimming World, run by Terrie Edmunds, who she said along with the rest of the group made her feel welcome the moment she walked through the door and within her first week she lost eight-and-a-half pounds.

Jane's before and after photos

She said: “One of my biggest changes is not having a dessert at work or buying cakes and sweets when I finish, we’ve all seen the ‘reduced price area’ and it’s hard to resist.

"But I know these are the things that might be nice at the time, but leave you wanting more and won’t get me the results at the scales, so I actually feel great now when I do choose something else instead.”

Jane admits she used to struggle getting up from the sofa and her grandchildren would have to pull her up. However now she has a lot more energy and is able to go for longer walk with her dog and adventures with her grandchildren.

She added: “I’ve gone from a size 24/26 to a 14/16 and I’m on my way to my dream weight.

"I haven’t quite decided what that might be yet, but I love that it’s my choice. I have a little black dress and my motivation is to get into that. I take it half a stone at a time and celebrate every step like going down into the next stone.”

Julie Mulvaney, Team Developer for Slimming World in Sunderland said: “We are incredibly proud of what Jane has achieved and the changes she has made.