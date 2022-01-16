Sunderland slimmer hopes she can show disability is no barrier to weight loss

After suffering an accident and losing her mother in 2011, Sharon Faulkner’s weight plummeted and she was unable to do the things she could before.

The 48-year-old suffered a fall and broke her left wrist in two places, requiring an emergency operation.

She also herniated a disc in her back, which led to seven operations on her spine which has now left her with failed back surgery syndrome.

Before and after Sharon's weight loss journey

Some days, Sharon struggles to get out of bed due to her Fibromyalgia, a condition which can cause pain, fatigue and problems with memory, among other symptoms.

But despite this, she resolved to take action against her weight and joined Slimming World in 2016, although she remained concerned her disability would affect her ability to participate in the programme.

She said: "l felt so alone and lost all my confidence, I was terrified walking through the door, but there was no need as I was made to feel welcome from the moment I entered.

"I listened to the consultant carefully and she reassured me I’d be okay and I would lose weight.”

Within her first week she lost five pounds and just over five years into her Slimming World journey she has shed three stone in total and now wants to inspire others that no matter your disability, size or mental state, you can lose weight.

She added: “Slimming World not only helped with my weight loss, my confidence came back.

"I started to believe in myself so much, so I started a totally new career as a Slimming World consultant at Roker Methodist Church then at Town End Farm in 2021.

"I wouldn’t be where I am today if it wasn’t for Slimming World - if I can do it then anyone can.”

Her weight loss journey has also given her a new career as a consultant, helping others slim down by changing their diets food exercising more.

She currently runs classes at Town End Farm Working Men’s Club on Wednesdays, at 9am and 10.30am, and at Roker Methodist Church on Saturdays at 9am.

