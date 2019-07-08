Sunderland Royal Hospital workers enlist help of Michael Jackson tribute to raise funds for patients
A pair of dedicated hospital workers have raised more than £1,000 to make sure their patients are as comfortable as possible while they are receiving care.
Sunderland Royal Hospital staff Ashleigh Wright and Cherelle McDonough embarked on a mission to raise funds to buy the likes of toiletries, pyjamas and slippers for people admitted to hospital.
In a bid to raise funds to buy essential items, the pair held a charity event in the Toby Carvery function suite in Barnes, Sunderland, on Saturday, June 15.
The event featured entertainment by a London-based Michael Jackson tribute act called Simply Jackson and a disco.
The night also included a raffle with prizes donated by businesses and members of the community.
Guests were also able to enjoy a photo booth as well as refreshments such as cakes and pies on the night.
The fundraising evening raised a total of £1,290 for the cause, thanks to the generosity of supporters.
Ashleigh, a health care assistant, from Thorney Close, said she was delighted to have raised so much from the event.
The 25-year-old, who works on Ward 31, said: “We wanted to raise funds to put an emergency box on our ward for when people come in to hospital with no belongings.
“A lot of patients who get taken in are for emergencies or are elderly and have no family, so sometimes people have no belongings with them.
“We wanted to put an emergency box in place on our ward to provide things for people to wear such a pyjamas, slippers and toiletries to make their stay as comfortable as possible.
“The night went perfectly, we had a good turn out and everyone really enjoyed the the Michael Jackson tribute from London.
“I want to thank everyone who turned out on the night to show their support.
“We are now getting ready to make up the boxes for patients in the coming weeks and they will definitely go a long way to helping them feel more comfortable.”