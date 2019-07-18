Sunderland ranked second highest for smoking-related hospital admissions in UK
Sunderland has been ranked second highest in England for smoking-related hospital admissions.
Using the latest data from NHS Digital, Vapourcore.com sought to identify the ten locations in England with the highest and lowest number of hospital admissions attributable to smoking per 100,000 of the local population. The figures cover 2017/18 and accounts for those aged 35 and over.
Half of the locations in the top ten with the greatest number of hospital admissions attributable to smoking are in the North East of England.
Sunderland was listed as the second highest city in the UK for number of hospital admissions attributable to smoking per 100,000 of the local population with a result of 2,914.
Newcastle had 2,410 smoking associated hospital admissions per 100,000 of the population. In South Tyneside the figure was 2,577 and in Hartlepool the number was 2,532.
Charles Bloom, managing director of Vapurcore.com said: “The dangers of smoking have been documented time and time again, but it can be incredibly difficult to quit due to the addictive nature of cigarettes.
“Consequently, it can be tough for individuals to alter their behaviour and preferences but with more effective cessation methods available than ever before, there is strong optimism for those looking to kick the habit. The more that do so, the less chance they will face serious health problems in the future as a direct consequence of smoking.”
In contrast to the statistics for the north east, figures showed that seven of the ten locations with the lowest number of hospital admissions attributable to smoking are situated in the South East of England.
Mr Bloom added: “In turn, this will beneficially reduce the burden on medical professionals and hospitals – as they better look to allocate their time, resources and expertise. This research certainly shows that among the top and bottom 10 locations in England for smoking-related hospital admissions – there is a north and south divide; indicating a lot more can be done to assist those struggling to quit smoking.”