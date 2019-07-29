Sunderland paramedic students are first in world to use pioneering tech to save lives
Pioneering technology is currently playing a vital role in helping trainee paramedics at the University of Sunderland save more lives.
Students at the University have become the first in the world to train with new, pioneering technology, the Resuscitation Quality Improvement (RQI) machine.
The RQI Program uses realistic simulation patient cases involving adult and child dummies and a mobile simulation station to help trainee paramedics improve their all-important, life-saving CPR skills. The aim is to provide the most efficient and effective guidance on applying CPR to both adults and children.
It means students on the university’s paramedic programmes will have access to the latest kit with the most advanced resuscitation guidance as they prepare for life on the front line.
Mark Willis, Programme Leader for Paramedic Science and Out of Hospital Care at the University, said: “Ultimately, this will assist, improve and maintain the resuscitation skills of our students.
“The technology not only trains in the correct procedures but puts emphasis on the quality elements of CPR. This technology means that standards won’t only be maintained, but improved.
“RQI gives us a much more holistic view of resuscitation procedures so that when our paramedics go into the workplace they are as well equipped with lifesaving skills as they can be.”
Many healthcare providers do not perform CPR as a normal part of their daily practice, and some may rarely perform CPR after their bi-annual training.
As CPR compression and ventilation skills tend to reduce overtime when they are not in practice, the overall effectiveness of CPR can decrease.
As the quality of CPR degrades, it can lead to a matter of life and death situation for the patients concerned.
Mark Willis believes that the new RQI technology available in Sunderland will help prevent this degrading and will ensure that the students are as trained as they can be in their life-saving studies.
He said: “This technology is now forming a vital part of training for our paramedics.”
The university also offers many other facilities including a mock ward, patient diagnostic suite, OSCE suite, dispensing pharmacy and a patient home setting.