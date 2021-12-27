Cam Walton is backing an online drive offering people the chance to sign up for online support with the Smoke Free app.

The free app gives people support whenever they need it the most and can be downloaded with an eligible postcode within the North East and North Cumbria at getmesmokefree.com.

Mum of two Cam, from Ryhope, gave up in response to pressure from her eldest daughter: "She had found out at school about the things which can cause cancer and was so worried about losing her mum and I promised her I would stop smoking. I promised her then ‘Right, that’s it – I’m going to quit smoking for good’.”

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Cam has quit before but this time she is determined it will be for ever.

“I was a 10-a-day smoker and managed to stop a number of times over the years, but I always started up again,” she said.

"I have two daughters, aged 16 and seven, and I quit during both pregnancies. Before my 30th birthday, I was determined to pass my driving test, so I stopped smoking and used the money I saved to pay for an intensive driving course.

Cam Walton is urging smokers to quit

“When I finished my last packet of cigarettes that was it. I quit cold turkey – I was so determined. It also coincided with the menthol ban coming in. I was a menthol smoker and I just thought ‘What’s the point?’ If I couldn’t buy them, it made perfect sense to quit.”She has been delighted with the change since quitting in May last year: “I can’t believe how much I used to spend on cigarettes. I’ve saved loads since quitting,” she said.

"The way I think of it is – I’m not wasting money on something that could kill me. I can treat the girls and buy nice things for the house.

“Not smoking is my new normal. I’m feeling great. My family are over the moon. Once you start feeling better and seeing all the money you’re saving, it’s a no brainer to keep going.”

Dr Ruth Sharrock is a Respiratory Consultant with Gateshead Health NHS Foundation Trust and Clinical Lead for the North East and North Cumbria Smokefree NHS/Treating Tobacco Dependency Taskforce: “If you smoke, the single most important thing you can do to improve your health is to stop smoking,” she said.

Dr Ruth Sharrock

“If you’re quitting the best chance of success is through a local stop smoking service supporting you through and getting the right medication and quitting aids to beat the cravings.

"But the app can also provide 24/7 support and motivation to have at your side anytime you need it.”

Ailsa Rutter OBE, Director of North East anti-smoking campaign Fresh, said: “Quitting smoking is one of the biggest gifts you can give to your loved ones. Children worry immensely about parents and grandparents smoking - they want them to be around for the important moments in life.

“Every cigarette is damaging your lungs and your health - but every pack smoked is also draining the bank balance.

Ailsa Rutter

"Quitting can give your family finances a boost and pay for some brilliant family experiences in 2022.”

Support your Echo and become a subscriber today.

Enjoy unlimited access to all of our news and sport, see fewer ads, experience faster load times, test your brain with daily puzzles and get access to exclusive newsletters.