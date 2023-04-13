James Douglas, 28, was killed after a pillar collapsed on top of him as he climbed onto a hammock between two brick columns on Good Friday 2022, April 15, at his home in Tunstall Village Green.

His family and friends set out to make a ‘positive difference’ in his memory and organised an event which raised £4,560 for the Royal National Lifeboat Institution and the Air Ambulance Service.

Unveiling ceremony

James Douglas and the defibrillator dedicated to his memory

Afterwards, Red Sky Foundation founders Sergio and Emma Petrucci offered to install a defibrillator to honour James, who had attended their fundraising Red Sky Ball just a month before his death.

And now the equipment has been installed on the north bank of the Wear at the National Glass Centre.

Sergio joined James’ mum and stepdad Lynn and Grant Wright and representatives from Tyne and Wear Fire and Rescue Service (TWFRS) for the unveiling on what would have been James’ 29th birthday.

“Now anyone who is enjoying a stroll along the riverside can have the peace of knowing a defibrillator is right there, rather than having to rely on the next one near Roker petrol station.” said Sergio.

(from left) firefighter Dave Cullen, station manager Jade Makarski, Grant wright, Lynne Wright, firefighter Glen Hargrave and Sergio Petrucci

Lynn said the unveiling had helped her get through a tough month: “It has been a hell of an April. We have the anniversary of James’s death coming up, we have had his birthday, then we had Good Friday, which was earlier this year."

‘An amazing job’

She hoped the equipment would save more families from the same pain: "James died with chest injuries. If we had had a defibrillator, maybe things would have been different – the first thing the paramedics did was to defibrillate James.

“I think every public space should have one and the Red Sky Foundation are doing an amazing job, not just with the defibrillators but with their support for the Freeman Hospital.

TWFRS station manager Jade Makarski said: “Having defibrillators in public places is essential.

