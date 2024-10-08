Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Major Sunderland landmarks are to be lit up in blue to raise awareness of a medical condition in need of publicity.

Penshaw Monument will be lit blue again for Fragile X, as will George Robinson, six and his mam Kay.

When darkness falls on Thursday, October 10 Penshaw Monument, the Northern Spire Bridge, Keel Square and Fulwell Mill will be bathed in blue for the second year running to draw attention to Fragile X syndrome (FXS); a genetic condition affecting around one in 4,000 males and one in 6,000 females.

FXS causes learning difficulties, as well as social, language, attentional, emotional and behavioural problems. It is the most common inherited cause of learning disability, yet remains relatively unknown.

Six year-old George Robinson of Lambton has the condition, but is doing well at Sunningdale School in Doxford Park, Sunderland’s only specialist school for children aged 2-11 with severe, profound and multiple learning difficulties.

George's mam Kay Robinson said: "He's getting on really well. He's in Tigers at Sunningdale. All the year groups are name after animals. He's really lucky. He absolutely loves school.

"The six-weeks holidays are hard. He gets lots of attention from lots of people when he's at school. We've got his sister Stevie at home. She's nine and she's autistic so we have to be considerate of her needs as well.

"It's very difficult with the two of them sometimes to keep them both happy, because they want very different things.

Kay is delighted that Sunderland City Council has again agreed to paint the town blue.

She added: "For raising awareness it's unbelievable. My mam noticed that other charities had lit up Penshaw Monument and thought we should do the same for Fragile X Syndrome, because it's still pretty much unknown in the UK. They haven't really done a lot of research on it. It's better known in the US.

"The council have got in early and secured it for us."

The Robinson family with mam Kay, Chris, George six and his big sister Stevie, nine.

October 10 is International Fragile X Awareness Day, as well as World Mental Health Day.

The Fragile X Society is a charity which helps families with children diagnosed with the condition.

To help raise awareness, the charity wants people to either update their Facebook profile or cover picture with the Fragile X Awareness Day logo. You can do this via www.fragilex.org.uk where you can also donate.