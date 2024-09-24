Sunderland landmarks pretty in pink to mark organ donation awareness campaign
Key sites around Sunderland are being bathed in pink light to mark NHS Organ Donor Register Week.
This year is the 30th anniversary of the NHS Organ Donor Register and the light up is in line with calls from campaigners to talk about organ donations and getting more people registered as donors.
The Northern Spire Bridge, Penshaw Monument, Hylton Castle, Fulwell Mill, the White Lighthouse at Seaburn, and Keel Square will all be lit in pink for five nights, starting from dusk on September 23 and lasting until dawn on Saturday, September 28.
Deputy Leader of Sunderland City Council and Cabinet Member for Health, Wellbeing and Safer Communities, Councillor Kelly Chequer has backed calls for more people to become and register as organ donors.
She said: "An organ donor can save and help improve up to nine lives and so putting your name onto the NHS Organ Donor Register really is a life-saving registration.
If more people join and register, then more lives can be saved."You can find out more about registering at:https://www.organdonation.nhs.uk/register-your-decision/donate/
