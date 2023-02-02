Sunderland landmarks light up for Red Sky Foundation and National Heart Month

The likes of the Northern Spire bridge and Penshaw Monument will be illuminated in city heart charity Red Sky Foundation’s signature colour on Friday, February 3, to celebrate its Wear Red Day and National Heart Month.

For the whole of February, the foundation is encouraging people to think about their cardiovascular health and the steps they can take towards a healthier, stronger heart such as eating healthily and getting active.

‘I doubt there’s a family in our city who haven’t been directly affected by heart disease’

Cardiac arrest survivor Craig Hanson, Sunderland City Council leader Leader Coun Graeme Miller and Red Sky Foundation founder Sergio Petrucci

On Friday, the charity is asking as many people as possible to wear something red, an activity that aims to raise funds and awareness of heart disease.

Sunderland City Council Leader Coun Graeme Miller said: “I am pleased to light up council buildings in Sunderland to mark National Heart Month and to help raise funds and awareness of cardiovascular health for Red Sky Foundation”

“I doubt there’s a family in our city who haven’t been directly affected by heart disease and it remains one of the biggest single causes of premature deaths here.

“Many heart and circulatory diseases are caused by risk factors that we can alleviate with changes to behaviour so I would urge people to make a conscious effort to cut down on smoking and poor eating habits this month and increase your physical activity.”

Last year, the Wear Red for Red Sky Day went virtual due to COVID-19 restrictions. This year, the special day returns, with the charity encouraging participants to wear anything red. It could be red lipstick, frocks, socks, t-shirts or tops.

‘Please support us by wearing something red’

Founder Sergio Petrucci said; “We are so grateful for the support of Sunderland city council and the wider North East as we look forward to Wear Red Day for our heart charity.

“Today there are thousands of people living with heart disease - many of these people will live here in the North East.

"Red Sky Foundation has been by the side of the local community since it gained full charitable status in 2020 and we hope local people will join us to show their support for our work.

“Please support us by wearing something red and if you can’t do it this Friday you can do it on any other day, your way throughout February.

Red Sky Foundation has raised hundreds of thousands of pounds to fund cardiac equipment for specialist heart units in Sunderland and other district hospitals, while also installing hundreds of defibrillators for public use.

Sudden Cardiac Arrest survivor Craig Hanson from Cleadon had his life saved by one of the charity’s defibrillators and early CPR given by his partner and neighbours in 2021: “I owe my life to defib and everything Red Sky Foundation does inspires me to live my life to full,” he said.

"Wearing something red this Friday is the least I can do.”

If you are inspired to take on the Wear Red challenge and would like to donate £1 simply text RED to 70580 and every penny raised will go towards helping people with complex heart conditions in Sunderland and the wider North East.

