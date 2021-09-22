Sunderland kids seek help to stop smoking

Kids seeking stop smoking help

NHS Digital data shows 17 under-18s in Sunderland set a date to quit using the NHS Stop Smoking Service between April last year and March.

At follow-up meetings a month later, four said they had given up.

The previous year, 15 under-18s successfully quit, out of 61 who set a target date.

The figures also show that, in Sunderland, 52% of people of all ages said they had successfully quit smoking last year – up from 46% the year before.

Nationally, the self-reported quit rate rose from 51% to 59% over this period, though success varied significantly between 82% and just 21%.

Hazel Cheeseman, deputy chief executive of Anti-smoking group ASH, said: "Recent research highlighted that younger people appear to have been taking up or going back to smoking in larger numbers.

"It appears likely that for younger people the stress of lockdown has led to more smoking while for older smokers health fears have prompted more quitting.”

Jon Foster, senior policy officer at Asthma UK and the British Lung Foundation, said: "If the Government is serious about reaching its own ambition for a smoke-free England by 2030, then they need to reverse the 50% cuts that local stop smoking services have seen over the past few years.