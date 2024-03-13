Sunderland hospital staff visit India to pass on lifesaving skills

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Staff from Sunderland's hospital trust have been sharing their skills with fellow health workers in India.

Led by Dr Sanjay Deshpande, a consultant anaesthetist at South Tyneside and Sunderland NHS Foundation Trust (STSFT), a group of 20 healthcare professionals from four UK trusts spent a week at the Walawalkar Hospital in Dervan, on India’s west coast.

Staff at the Walawalkar Hospital are helped by the SVJC Trust team.

Doctors, nurses, operating theatre practitioners, a sonographer and support staff all came together for the 18th mission made by the volunteers, including specialists in radiology, a sonographer, urology, anaesthesia, surgery and dentistry, and for the first time, experts in mental health.

As well as staff from the Sunderland trust, the team also included representatives from Northumbria Healthcare NHS Foundation Trust, The Newcastle upon Tyne Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust and London's Kingston NHS Foundation Trust.

The trips are organised by the SVJC Trust charity, which is led by Dr Deshpande after he was inspired by his late mother, Leela.

The aim is to help people in that area of his home country with food, water, clothing, shelter and education, as well as providing vital medical aid for whoever needs it.

The work continued during the pandemic, with education sessions set up online, but last year and this made a full visit to the hospital.

Dental care was delivered as part of the week-long visit..jpeg

The visiting team led a series of education sessions and worked alongside its staff to deliver care.

Dr Deshpande said: "I came up with the idea for the annual medical visit after witnessing the struggles of Walawalkar staff in deprived circumstances.

"Sharing what we have learned really motivates us.

"Our aim is to support and educate Walawalkar staff, enabling them to deliver enhanced health care services to the economically deprived local community.

"There was a lot of emphasis this year on the educational aspect of our visit. We taught them how to perform procedures and it was truly amazing to witness the sense of empowerment and fulfilment when they were able to reproduce the skills themselves.

"There is always a lot to gain from teaching and we, in turn, learn a great deal."

Plans are already being made for next year’s visit. Any NHS colleagues who would like to find out more can contact Dr Deshpande via the Trust’s Anaesthetic Department on 202 4046.