Health leaders in Sunderland are warning people of 'Christmas Day' staffing levels and urging them not to needlessly add to demand as doctors prepare to walk out on strike.

Both junior doctors and consultants will take part in the industrial action announced by the British Medical Association (BMA) for next week.

It is the first joint strike by junior doctors and consultants in the history of the NHS in what has been described as a “serious escalation” in their row with the Government over pay.

On Tuesday, September 19, the union has said consultants will deliver Christmas Day levels of staffing, while junior doctors will work as usual.

The next day, on Wednesday, September 20, it has said both junior doctors and consultants will deliver that same level of staffing. While emergency care will be offered, no elective – or planned – care is to take place.

On Thursday and Friday, September 21 and 22, the BMA has said its junior doctors will stage a full walkout. Consultants will return to work as usual.

Both consultants and junior doctors intend to stage a pay rally from Monday, October 2 to Wednesday, October 4, according to the union, with Christmas Day staffing levels only.

Junior doctors in the NHS in England are taking strike action in 2023 to:

achieve full pay restoration to reverse the steep decline in pay faced by junior doctors since 2008/9 agree on a mechanism with the Government to prevent any future declines against the cost of living and inflation reform the DDRB (Doctors' and Dentists' Review Body) process so pay increases can be recommended independently and fairly to safeguard the recruitment and retention of junior doctors.

The South Tyneside and Sunderland NHS Foundation Trust said its services will come under increased pressure.

Health chiefs say people should only attend its Emergency Departments if they have a life-threatening condition or injury, and only call 999 for an ambulance if their life is at risk or they have sustained a serious injury.

Bosses say patients who do attend hospital during the industrial action will face long waits to be seen and in the days after the strikes.

NHS organisations in North East say they have made plans to make sure emergency and urgent care across its hospitals remain open.

However, patients are being asked to play their part in helping teams prioritise help for those most in need.

The NHS 111 service available online via 111.nhs.uk and by phone is available around-the-clock for advice. It can also help people seek care from the right place.

The site also has a checker which can be used to assess symptoms. The service will re-direct to a health professional if they need to be seen in person.

Patients with appointments for the Trust’s services are asked to attend these as planned, unless they are told otherwise.

Dr Shaz Wahid, executive medical director at the South Tyneside and Sunderland NHS Foundation Trust , said: “People should know we have plans in place which will ensure we have safe levels of care for patients who do need urgent help.

“But we need to make sure our emergency departments can help those most in need. Every one of us can all play a part in making sure their teams can look after those who are most seriously unwell or hurt.

“This latest strike action will cause some disruption for our planned services, but this does mean some appointments will need to be rearranged. Those patients will hear from us, so unless you hear otherwise, please come in as expected.

“GP surgeries will remain open during these days of action and our pharmacists are very good source of advice and treatments.

“The 111 service is also on hand around the clock and can help direct you to the right place for care.”

A self-care advice is also available online from the NHS at www.nhs.uk.

Anyone needing urgent mental health support should continue to seek it via their local Crisis Team.