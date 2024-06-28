Sunderland health workers show support for Armed Forces Week

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Health workers are flying the flag for Armed Forces Week.

Veterans, reservists and Trust leaders gathered for the flag raising ceremony to mark Armed Forces Week. Submitted picture. | Veterans, reservists and Trust leaders gathered for the flag raising ceremony to mark Armed Forces Week. Submitted picture.

The Armed Forces Week flag was raised at Sunderland Royal Hospital at an event on Wednesday, June 26, as activities take place around the city to honour veterans and servicemen and women.

The flag-raising was carried out by Ken Bremner MBE, the chief executive of South Tyneside and Sunderland NHS Foundation Trust (STSFT), land was followed by a lunch for employees who are Armed Forces Reservists, adult cadet volunteers and veterans.

Major Kelly Bennett, who works as a sister and site manager for the Trust, presents the picture to Chief Executive Ken Bremner at the ceremony. Submitted picture. | Major Kelly Bennett, who works as a sister and site manager for the Trust, presents the picture to Chief Executive Ken Bremner at the ceremony. Submitted picture.

Organisers say it was part of the wider work STSFT does to support its Armed Forces community.

The Trust said it is a forces friendly employer and guarantees an interview for veterans and reservists who meet the minimum person specifications for jobs it advertises.

It is also a Gold accredited member of the ERS scheme and as part of its commitment to the Armed Forces Covenant, reservists are entitled to 10 days paid special annual leave a year.

STSFT is also accredited by the Veterans Covenant Healthcare Alliance (VCHA) Veteran Aware Trust.

Alex Frame has joined the NHS through Step Into Health after serving in the Army. Submitted picture. | Alex Frame has joined the NHS through Step Into Health after serving in the Army. Submitted picture.

Earlier this year, the Trust welcomed Myles Brennan to its group of volunteers. He served in the Army and visits South Tyneside District Hospital to chat to patients who are also veterans.

He works alongside the Trust’s Armed Forces Healthcare Lead to offer a friendly face and listening ear and make sure they know what support is on offer to them.

The Trust is also a supporter of the Step Into Health campaign, a national programme which is open specifically to people who come from the Armed Forces Community and are interested in a career in the NHS.

It looks to bring in the experience of people who have served in the military into healthcare. It recognises many of the skills, such as problem solving and communication, are transferable and valued in its workforce.

As part of the flag raising ceremony, Major Kelly Bennett, who is a sister and one of the Trust’s site managers, presented Mr Bremner with a framed picture to commemorate the 201 (Northern) Field Hospital’s merger with the 212 (Leeds) Field Hospital and medical units 251 Sunderland and 250 Hull.

This has formed the 214 (North East) Multi-Role Medical Regiment.

Kelly, who has worked for the Trust and previously City Hospitals Sunderland NHS Foundation Trust for 30 years, has been a reservist for 18 years.

She said: “This is to say a big thank you for the 18 years I’ve been a reservist and for the support, originally from City Hospitals, because if we didn’t have the support as reservists from our Trusts and our line managers for the special leave, we wouldn’t be able to go away and do what we do and come back safely, so thank you very much.”

Alex Frame is among the veterans who have joined the Trust through Step Into Health.

The 43-year-old, who lives in Darlington, recently joined as an IT Service Assistant after finding out about the programme through the Forces Employment Charity.

He spent 25 years in the Army, rising to the rank of Regimental Signals Warrant Officer, serving in the Royal Regiment of Scotland.

Alex was among those who attended the flag raising ceremony and lunch.

He said: "It was great to watch on as the flag was raised and see the Trust take time to join in and be proud to be part of Armed Forces Week.

“I would say to anyone who has been in the forces look into Step Into Health, you know you’re going to get the interview and then you can do your best to take it from there.

“For me, I see a future here in the NHS.”

Mr Bremner added: “As a Trust we hugely value those who have served our country and we know they can bring so much to us as an organisation.

“Working for the NHS is a rewarding and interesting career and we encourage anyone who has left or planning to leave the military to find out what we have to offer.

“Many of those we care for have also dedicated their careers to fighting for our country.

“I was honoured to lead this flag-raising ceremony, the first of its kind we have held, to mark Armed Forces Week. It was a chance for us all to gather and take a moment to show our respect to those who serve and have served in our military.”