A match has been found for Chloe Gray to undergo a bone marrow transplant.

This means the nine-year-old’s body doesn’t produce red blood cells and she needs regular blood transfusions to stay alive.

Chloe Gray is due to travel to London to learn more about her stem cell match.

Now the family’s prayers have been answered after medics discovered a 9/10 match for the courageous youngster.

The Plains Farm Primary School pupil is due to travel to London this week with mum Francesca Bowser where she will meet with doctors at St Mary’s Hospital to discuss the next steps.

Francesca, 28, said: “We found out a month or so ago when we got a call from the transplant team at the Royal Victoria Infirmary in Newcastle, who said that they have found a 9/10 match.

“The match is from someone in the UK but we won’t get to find out who they are until years after and even then it is up to them if they want us to find out.

Throughout her fight little Chloe Gray has been campaigning for people to join the stem cell donor register by using the DKMS swab kits.

“It’s surreal to finally find a match as we were close to thinking it was never going to happen.”

They now hope that Chloe will be able to undergo the transplant at the RVI within a year, but say tests still needs to be done to make sure the match is still eligible before the procedure is carried out.

Francesca continued: “There are lots of tests to be done and then it will take six to eight weeks for the treatment.

“There are still risks with an unrelated donor so we just have to make sure she is stable before going ahead.”

Chloe Gray is in need of a stem cell donation.