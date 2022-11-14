Sunderland City Council’s planning department received a bid to expand the Fulwell Dental practice, in Fulwell Road, last week.

This included a formal application to build a two-storey extension into a yard area at the rear of the building for new facilities.

Floor plans submitted to council decision-makers set out how the extension would be subdivided and the proposed uses for rooms.

Fulwell Dental practice, Sunderland

The ground floor level of the building extension would include a new ‘consulting room’, disabled toilet, waiting area and meeting room.

The first floor extension would include a new staff area, waiting area and office space.

A small yard would be retained as part of the plans, running alongside the extension building with a new rear gated access.

The applicant is listed in planning documents as Lynwood Healthcare Ltd.

A submitted planning application also confirms the number of employees on site will remain the same.

According to the Fulwell Dental website, the practice offers NHS care, with the exceptions of orthodontics and sedation, as well as emergency and out-of-hours care.

The practice’s approach includes “striving to build your confidence in our treatment, by giving outstanding care , and building our reputation through your recommendation”.

A decision on plans for the building extension is expected by Monday, December 26.