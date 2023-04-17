Red Sky Foundation founder Sergio Petrucci and a number of the charity’s supporters took part in a CEO sleep-out event at the Stadium of Light late last year, braving temperatures of -4C to raise funds.

Given the nature of how the cash was raised, Sergio was keen to ring-fence the money to help the city’s homeless and offered to provide a defibrillator for the Salvation Army’s Swan Lodge in High Street East, which helps people who need need a roof over their head.

He and supoprter Gerard May visited the centre to officially unveil the new equipment.

Salvation Army Chaplin Julie Judson accepts the gift of a defibrillator from Sergio Petrucci from the Red Sky Foundation watched by Swan House resident Steve Rodgers; Gerard May , Cameron Hirst from the Red Sky Foundation and Keith Reay, concierge at Swan Lodge.

Almost £50,000 raised

He and partner John Hughes have been supporting the foundation since 2016.

"It is something that is very close to my heart because my wife Angela has a heart condition,” he said.

The couple have been grateful for the help and support they have received: “We just wanted to give something back to the community,” said Gerard.

“It is getting on to £50,000 now that the company has raised for the foundation.”

Sergio is delighted the defibrillator is already saving lives.: “It has only been in for two or three weeks and it has been requested three times by the community,” he said.

“It is massively important to have equipment installed at a location like this. Sudden cardiac arrests does not discriminate - it does not matter who you are or where you come from, it does not matter if you are struggling day-to-day.

‘Privileged’

Brightsparks Training CIC company director and Swan Lodge support worker Sonia Ritchie-Park said: “The defibrillator has already been requested three times by the wider community since being placed at Swan Lodge.

“This really can be the difference between life and death and we are honoured to have one outside of our building for anyone to use.

“I am privileged to be guardian of this and feel that this is a valuable asset not just to Swan Lodge but to the local community.”