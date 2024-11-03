A Sunderland dance fitness instructor, diagnosed with cancer just months after receiving the all clear, is urging everyone to Stand Up To Cancer this autumn.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Sunderland Echo, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Claire Hall, ballroom dancing during her chemotherapy. | 3rd party

In May, Claire Hall, 51, was diagnosed with stage 3 cancer in her tonsil and soft palate that had spread to her lymph nodes after finding a lump in her neck. In January she was given the all-clear from skin cancer.

In July she underwent five sessions of chemotherapy and six weeks of radiotherapy treatment that left her hospitalised, twice, for up to 10 days, unable to swallow and fed through a nasal tube.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Claire has recently returned to work and is building up her strength to get back to dancing.

She said: “I was given a lot of information about the treatment as well as counselling and had a tooth extracted as part of the preparatory stage.

“I watched the Rhod Gilbert documentary he made for Stand Up To Cancer about his own head and neck cancer diagnosis and thought ‘it’s okay’, I’m very positive.

“I prepared myself to be very strong and I decided to start writing a blog, Cancer Picked the Wrong Dancing Queen, about my experience and set targets to focus on.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“But all that was really put to the test with what I faced.”

Claire is backing this year’s Stand Up To Cancer, a fundraising campaign from Cancer Research UK and Channel 4.

She hopes her story will raise awareness and inspire people to stand together against cancer by raising money to help make the next breakthrough and find kinder treatments.

One way to show support is by taking part in Stand Up To Cancer’s 100 Squats a Day Challenge this November.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

With support available online, participants can adapt the challenge to suit their fitness level. By the end of the 30 days, they will have clocked-up a total of 3,000 squats to help power life-saving research.

People can also donate, raise money their own way, or pick an idea in the free online fundraising pack.

Scientists aim to transform cancer therapy, including designing a method to make chemotherapy kinder, by delivering drugs with microscopic bubbles.

Cancer Research UK spokesperson for the North East, Lisa Millett, said: “Thanks to our supporters, our scientists are working tirelessly to help more people like Claire survive.”