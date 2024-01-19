Sunderland dad's mission to spread the word on childhood diseases

'Too little is known about most rare conditions'

A Sunderland dad has revealed plans to look even deeper into rare genetic diseases in children - using the power of film.

'I know we have to go bigger'

Now John has told us 'I know we have to go bigger and do better, which is why I want to take things to the next level and tell a bigger story on a bigger stage.

"It is only with this that we can truly elevate and amplify the vital message'.

John and Cora Lily who starred on the film A Rare Find.

The story of a husband whose wife has died

John is the writer and director and he has teamed up with cinematographer Craig Crouchman 'and a small North East team'.

They are 'looking to go even bigger and better' by trying to raise funds to develop a feature film called A Rare Life.

Craig Crouchman, Cinematographer who is working on the latest film.

It will look into rare diseases, the toll it has on mental health, but also the 'simple joys in life which make it worth living'. John added: "The story follows a recently bereaved husband who is struggling to come to terms with his wife’s death and the reality that his young daughter may also be affected by the same rare condition."

Too little known about rare conditions

"Too little is known about most rare conditions, which in turn often means limited funding and access to suitable therapies and treatments. This can change for the better with this film."

"By creating this film in a long form, as opposed to a short, we can navigate more complex story threads and create far more engrossing characters that will resonate in a stronger way with audiences."

In line for an award

It was last year when John teamed up with Washington-based charity, Niemann-Pick UK (NPUK), The Newborn Screening Collaborative, and local production company Media Borne.

Cora Lily Taggart who starred in the short film.