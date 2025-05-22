Sunderland Care Home Celebrates Dementia Action Week

Archers Court Nursing Care Home in Sunderland proudly marked Dementia Action Week with a special fundraising coffee morning, followed by an afternoon garden party to raise awareness and support for the Alzheimer’s Society.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Sunderland Echo, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Dementia Action Week, led by the Alzheimer’s Society, is a week-long initiative aimed at raising awareness, tackling stigma, promoting a dementia-friendly society and advocating about the importance of early diagnosis. The campaign brings communities together to ensure that people living with dementia can live well, feel understood, and receive the support they need.

At Archers Court Nursing Care Home, both residents and colleagues got involved, baking and decorating cakes, buns, and other treats to raise funds for the charity. Their efforts raised an impressive £100 for the Alzheimer’s Society.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Peter, a resident at the home, said, “We had a wonderful time baking and decorating the buns.”

Colleague dancing with a resident

Sharon Easterbrook-Smith, Home Manager, shared, “This cause is incredibly close to our hearts. Our home is made up entirely of Reconnect, specialist dementia communities, and all of our residents live with dementia. We know first-hand how important it is to raise awareness, push for early diagnosis, and fund vital dementia research. Our people truly had a blast getting involved in baking and decorating, and the afternoon dance party outside was well needed after eating all that cake!”

The home has more fundraising events planned for the rest of the week, with all funds raised going directly to the Alzheimer’s Society. These contributions will help support research, improve care, and provide essential assistance to families and individuals affected by dementia across the UK.

Archers Court Nursing Care Home holds a ‘good’ rating with the Care Quality Commission and is entirely dedicated to providing specialist dementia care, including vascular dementia, Alzheimer's Disease and frontotemporal dementia. For more information about the home, please visit: https://orchardcarehomes.com/carehomes/archers-court-farringdon-sunderland

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It is part of the Orchard Care Homes Group which looks after 23 care homes in the Midlands and the North of England.

Smiles all round

For more information on Orchard Care Homes please call 01423 859859. Last year the group won Outstanding Care Home Provider at the Stars of Social Care Awards. Every home across its portfolio has achieved a five-star food rating.