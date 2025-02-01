Sunderland cancer activist Nicola Wood launches book to tell stories of those affected by cancer
Inspired by her own experiences of being diagnosed with invasive breast cancer, Nicola Wood created The Cancer Club to offer support and guidance for anyone going through cancer themselves, or supporting a loved one.
Through her business, The Wonderful Wig Company, Nicola provides a unique and compassionate service that has so far supported over 15,000 adults and more than 2,000 children experiencing medical hair loss, including those undergoing chemotherapy or living with alopecia.
Now, she’s passionate about extending that support to anyone affected by cancer, directly or indirectly, and believes her new book will be the way to do it.
Nicola said: “The idea for The Cancer Club didn’t come from a single moment of clarity; instead, I felt it was my responsibility to help gather and share the stories of some of the brave and strong people I’ve met along the way.”
“The Cancer Club is a collection of real-life stories, along with invaluable input from medical experts, and I believe it will offer strength and encouragement to anyone going through their own journey, offering inspiration from those who have been there.”
Each chapter is a personal story from a different contributor, each of whom has felt the impact of cancer and felt compelled to add their words to form what Nicola hopes will be a “gentle hug” and a reminder that they are “brave, loved and supported.”
Through spotlighting these individual stories, The Cancer Club is advancing the new World Cancer Day theme, ‘United by Unique, which aims to place people at the centre of care stories.
By treating cancer as more than just a medical diagnosis, the campaign aims to engage the wider community in supporting individuals and their loved ones.
Recognising that every individual has a unique experience with cancer is a key focus for the campaign, which is run by the Union of International Cancer Control.
Nicola’s long term goal is to make sure that there is nobody going through that experience alone.
