Sunderland bride-to-be loses three stone after struggling to fit into dream wedding dress

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Caitlin Mcnaney was motivated to lose weight after visiting bridal shops to try on wedding dresses but struggled to find ones in store to fit her and found the experience upsetting and frustrating.

The 24-year-old who works as a pharmacy dispenser said she has spent most of her life overweight, but this was the turning point for her to take action and lose weight.

She joined Town End Farm Slimming World group six months ago weighing 21 stone 13.5 pounds and now weighs 18 stone 12lbs.

Caitlin Mcnaney.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

She said: “Being overweight affected not only my physical health but also my mental health I was constantly sad, missed out on social events with the fear of having nothing to wear. I was always tired, irritable and moody, I’ve lost three stone so far and I am happy, confident and excited to go shopping again.”

Caitlin often enjoyed snacking on chocolate and drinking glasses of wine but now enjoys them in moderation as well as making more wholesome nutritious meals such as a Sunday dinners with all the trimmings.

Caitlin said: “I am so proud to be a member of Slimming World it is such a rewarding journey and the support given by my consultant and the other members is so amazing and uplifting.

Caitlin Mcnaney.

"It was such a proud moment to be nominated for Woman of the Year 2022 knowing that my weight loss has not only been recognised by myself but other people had noticed too and it was so amazing to have the recognition and acceptance from other members that are going through the same journey.”

She refuses to let her weight get in the way and spoil her life and will continue with her Slimming World journey ahead of getting married in spring 2023.

Consultant, Vicky Robson added: “I’m so proud of Caitlin she looks fantastic and her confidence is now shining through. I can’t wait to see her in her wedding dress, I know she’s going to be stunning.”