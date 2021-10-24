Sunderland areas where Covid infections rose the fastest as Government rules out another lockdown

The British Medical Association has branded the UK Government “wilfully negligent” after it decided not to trigger its so-called Plan B measures to curb the spread of the virus.

It comes after Health Secretary Sajid Javid warned the UK may see 100,000 cases a day and urged people to take precautions such as getting vaccinated.

He told a Downing Street press conference on Wednesday that it was not the right time to reintroduce restrictions such as compulsory face coverings.

There are now 149 neighbourhoods in England that have an infection rate above 1,000 per 100,000 people.

In Sunderland there have been 1,105 positive cases in the seven days to October 15. This is a rate of 397.7 100,000.

As cases continue to rise across the country, we reveal which neighbourhoods in Sunderland saw the biggest rise in case rates per 100,000 people.

Support your Echo and become a subscriber today. Enjoy unlimited access to all of our news and sport, see fewer ads, experience faster load times, test your brain with daily puzzles and get access to exclusive newsletters and content. The Sunderland Echo has been on Wearside since 1873, and your support means we can continue telling your stories for generations to come. Click here to subscribe.

1. Hylton Red House and Marley Pots Hylton Red House and Marley Pots has seen rates of positive Covid cases rise by 112.5%, from 183 to 388.9. Picture: Google Images Photo: NOP Photo Sales

2. Southwick Southwick has seen rates of positive Covid cases rise by 105.3%, from 255.1 to 523.7 Photo: Stu Norton Photo Sales

3. Hetton North Hetton North has seen rates of positive Covid cases rise by 77.3%, from 300 to 531.8 Photo: Stu Norton Photo Sales

4. Seaburn Seaburn has seen rates of positive Covid cases rise by 71.4%, from 317.1 to 543.6 Photo: Stu Norton Photo Sales