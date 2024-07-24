Summer fair to mark 10th anniversary of Hopewood Park Hospital in Ryhope, organised by Sunderland health workers
Hopewood Park Hospital opened in 2014, a replacement for the Victorian gothic Cherry Knowle Hospital which had previously served as the city’s mental health campus.
To mark the new centre’s first decade, staff are looking forward to welcoming people from the community on Saturday, August 24, from 11am to 3pm, at the Barton Centre on the site in Ryhope.
The fair will also raise money for the SHINE fund, which is part of the official charity of Cumbria, Northumberland, Tyne and Wear NHS Foundation Trust, which runs Hopewood Park.
Rachel Lowe, who is helping organise the fair, said: “There will be exciting activities for the whole family, with old-school favourites like ‘beat the goalie’ and ‘hook a duck’, and a raffle and tombola with some great prizes from local businesses.
“People can also visit our on-site garden centre, where you can buy plants grown right here at Hopewood Park by our Rehabilitation Gardening project.
“People will also be able to meet different teams from the hospital including Peer Supporters, the Patient and Carer Involvement Team, Occupational Therapists, and other local services - including a real-life fire engine!
“And of course, there will be plenty of delicious food to help you refuel.”
Rachel, who works as a Peer Supporter at the hospital, also explained how the SHINE fund benefited patients.
“SHINE helps us to provide ‘little extras’ which make a big difference to people’s care, treatment or rehabilitation, such as therapeutic activities or items of comfort,” she said.
“The money we raise at the fair will make a huge difference to the experience of people who are cared for in our hospitals and community services.”
Recent extras provided by the Trust thanks to the fund include outdoor sports equipment, digital reminiscence therapy systems for patients with dementia, and music centres, bean bags and other equipment for ‘chill out rooms’ in several wards.
