Spire Washington Hospital unveils new operating theatre suite to benefit patients after £1.3million refurbishment
A private hospital has invested £1.3million in improving operating theatres to benefit both paying and NHS patients.
The newly upgraded facilities at Spire Washington Hospital were unveiled this week by Spire Healthcare CEO Justin Ash.
The company said the new theatre suite provides a modernised innovative design to support safety, infection prevention and ensuring highest standards of healthcare for both patients and colleagues.
The refurbishment began in February 2024 and is now open after eight weeks of reduced patient capacity.
During the refurbishment the Spire Washington team worked tirelessly to create minimal disruptions for patients and to ensure continuous delivery of high-quality patient care, the company said.
Andrew Johnson, hospital director at Spire Washington Hospital, said: “At Spire Washington Hospital, we offer fast access to expert care with leading specialists, in a hospital where safety comes first.
“This significant investment in our theatre suite, will benefit patients and colleagues, and help us maintain the high standards in healthcare that patients have come to expect from Spire hospitals”.
Richard Smith, director of Clinical Services at Spire Washington Hospital, said: “Advancements in healthcare continue at an amazing rate so it is important that we keep pace with those developments.
“The upgraded facilities at Spire Washington particularly in our Theatre Complex and Outpatient Department will be welcomed by our consultants and colleagues and patients alike within the hospital and underlines Spire Healthcare’s confidence and commitment to expanding and improving hospital facilities”.
