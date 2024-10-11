Specsavers Home Visits Service in Sunderland expands with £100,000 investment

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A home visiting opticians’ service based in the North East has made a £100,000 investment in its business as it continues to grow.

The Newcastle domiciliary business, which is based in Sunderland but covers every corner of the North East and Cumbria for home visit optical treatments, has pumped six figures into a new office space, new cars for its fleet and some fresh faces.

The spacious new headquarters, based in Southwick, has improved access for its optical assistants’ cars and provided more square footage to house its new audiology arm.

The business has also added two new Ford Focus cars to its fleet of vehicles which optical assistants use to make deliveries to customers, thus further improving and streamlining the operation.

Specsavers Home Visits has a new base in Sunderland for their North East services

The small team, previously based in Doxford Park, has also increased in size with the arrival of optometrist Laura Culverwell, optical assistants Chelsea Amies and Megan Nodding, and an apprentice scheduler/administrator.

The office workforce assists opticians who are out on the road providing vital visits to vulnerable customers, with scheduling appointments as well as liaising with families.

Specsavers Newcastle Home Visits director Hugh Loughran says: ‘Investing in our business is always at the forefront of our minds and we are delighted to be able to put six figures into these improvements.

‘Not only will these enhancements boost our workforce and what we do, but it will also benefit our customers, who are of paramount importance.’

Specsavers Home Visits opticians bring all the expertise and equipment of a store optician with them on the road, with everything modified to ensure a smooth and enjoyable experience for customers.

The Newcastle business, which stretches across Cumbria and Northumberland, serves on average10,000 people a year.

Specsavers’ team of experienced mobile opticians provide a comprehensive eye care service and customers can benefit from a free NHS-funded eye test, a wide selection of glasses and high standards of care – all from the comfort of their own home. Specsavers Home Visits covers more than 90% of the UK.

The Specsavers Home Visits teams can also visit patients in care homes and sheltered housing. For more information, call Specsavers Home Visits service on 0191 933 6468 or visit https://www.specsavers.co.uk/home-eye-tests.

To find out if you’re eligible for a Specsavers home visit please follow the steps here: https://www.specsavers.co.uk/home-eye-tests/eligibility