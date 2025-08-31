With just 11 months to go until welcoming its first patients, healthcare leaders at South Tyneside and Sunderland NHS Foundation Trust have revealed what to expect for children and young people if they need to visit the region’s new Eye Hospital.

Every year the current Sunderland Eye Infirmary treats more than 11,000 children under 18 across its services.

Set to open in summer 2026, the new Eye Hospital in Sunderland will treat patients from across the North East, North Cumbria and beyond.

The region’s new Eye Hospital will be part of the Riverside Sunderland development in the city centre and is being built by Kier in partnership with Sunderland City Council.

While clinical services will remain unchanged, they’ll transfer to a modern, fit-for-purpose building - one that’s been carefully designed to support every stage of life, including the youngest patients.

To help make these new facilities the very best they can be, STS Charity, the Trust’s dedicated charity has launched the Vision Appeal.

The existing Eye Infirmary does not have dedicated children’s facilities despite seeing more than 200 young patients a week across Outpatients, Inpatients and Emergency services.

August marks Children’s Eye Health and Safety Month, a timely reminder that good vision is vital for children’s development, education and social interaction.

In the UK, an estimated 1 in 5 children have an undiagnosed vision problem that could impact their learning with 1.6 million school-aged children potentially living with undetected issues.

Recognising this, the region’s new Eye Hospital in Sunderland will feature a welcoming A&E waiting space designed with children in mind, as well as dedicated children’s treatment rooms and waiting areas.

There will also be buggy parking.

To help bring its vision for a welcoming and child-friendly space to life, STS Charity is going one step further by inviting support for its Vision Appeal.

A campaign to fund additional equipment and facilities that will benefit patients, visitors and staff for years to come.

The Vision Appeal aims to fund:

Thomson Charts featuring Makaton symbols offer a digital and versatile resource designed to support children with learning disabilities in a more accessible and engaging way.

Larger waiting area seats that allow a child to sit close to their parent or carer, because sometimes, reassurance means sharing a cuddle

Bright, welcoming furniture to ease anxiety and make the experience less daunting

Specialist toys chosen by paediatric staff to suit a range of ages and sensory needs, helping to calm and distract young patients during their visit

Dr Ajay Kotagiri is Clinical Director of Ophthalmology Services at South Tyneside and Sunderland NHS Foundation Trust.

He said:“Good vision is vital to a child’s development, learning and confidence. Early intervention can make all the difference. That’s why we’ve created a welcoming space where children and young people feel safe, supported and understood when they come to see us.

“Hospitals can feel daunting, but we’re working hard to change that and through our Vision Appeal we are looking to invest in the extras that make our services for children go even further.

“Whether it’s managing visual errors such as far and near sightedness or astigmatism, treating lazy eye (amblyopia), or supporting children with more complex conditions like congenital cataracts or eye movement disorders, our team is here to provide expert care with compassion.

We want every child to leave feeling reassured, empowered and seen, in every sense of the word.”

In addition to clinical spaces, once finished the new Eye Hospital will also have rooms dedicated for family wellbeing.

These include a breastfeeding space, a Changing Places room, baby changing facilities and a quiet and faith room.

A café will overlook the side of the hospital which faces towards the River Wear.