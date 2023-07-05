News you can trust since 1873
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Little Miss Sunshine actor Alan Arkin dies aged 89
Taylor Swift The Eras Tour: new UK dates added & how to get tickets
Just Stop Oil disrupt Wimbledon with ‘orange confetti & jigsaw pieces’
Railway station ticket offices face closure
‘Fuel finder’ scheme to be launched to help drivers find cheap petrol
Emmerdale star dies following private dementia battle

Special welcome for babies born in Sunderland on the 75th anniversary of the NHS

Babies arrive in time for special anniversary

By Ross Robertson
Published 5th Jul 2023, 17:54 BST- 1 min read

Families and health workers have been enjoying an extra special day at the maternity unit at Sunderland Royal Hospital.

The NHS has been celebrating its 75th anniversary today, and babies born on the special day for the health service have been invited to join in the party.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Each family welcoming a newborn was presented with special baby grow to mark their arrival on the anniversary day.

A spokesperson for the South Tyneside and Sunderland NHS Foundation Trust said: "Congratulations to all those who have welcomed bundles of joy on this special day."

Most Popular

Megan Middleton and Jordan Critchlow, from Hendon, welcomed Theo, born at 9.55am weighing 6.10lbs. 

Baby TheoBaby Theo
Baby Theo

Mojisola born at noon weighing 8.3lbs to mam Mayowa, pictured, and dad Kunle. 

MojisolaMojisola
Mojisola
Hide Ad
Hide Ad

 Nicha Caffery and Liam Newton, from Washington, have become parents to Beau.

He was born at 9.43am today weighing 7.13lb. He joins brother AJ, six, and Lenny, one. 

Beau.Beau.
Beau.

 

Related topics:Sunderland Echo