Special welcome for babies born in Sunderland on the 75th anniversary of the NHS

Families and health workers have been enjoying an extra special day at the maternity unit at Sunderland Royal Hospital.

The NHS has been celebrating its 75th anniversary today, and babies born on the special day for the health service have been invited to join in the party.

Each family welcoming a newborn was presented with special baby grow to mark their arrival on the anniversary day.

A spokesperson for the South Tyneside and Sunderland NHS Foundation Trust said: "Congratulations to all those who have welcomed bundles of joy on this special day."

Megan Middleton and Jordan Critchlow, from Hendon, welcomed Theo, born at 9.55am weighing 6.10lbs.

Baby Theo

Mojisola born at noon weighing 8.3lbs to mam Mayowa, pictured, and dad Kunle.

Mojisola

Nicha Caffery and Liam Newton, from Washington, have become parents to Beau.

He was born at 9.43am today weighing 7.13lb. He joins brother AJ, six, and Lenny, one.