South Tyneside and Sunderland hospitals on the hunt for 50 health care workers as trust gears up for busy winter

Hospitals on hunt for care assistants

South Tyneside and Sunderland NHS Foundation Trust – which runs South Tyneside District Hospital and Sunderland Royal Hospital – says it will be making offers on the day of interview because its current staff have been working tirelessly throughout the pandemic.

Candidates with a background in customer service, as well as those with previous experience of working in the care sector, will all be in the running for the health care assistant (HCA) roles – with people skills seen as the vital ingredient for candidates.

Interviews are due to take place over two days – starting on Wednesday, November 10 – with the panel making an on-the-day decision about who will be offered a position.

Their pre-employment checks will begin straight away and when they start with the Trust, they will be given training and support as they get to know the job and settle into the organisation.

Anthony Watson, the Trust’s head of nursing workforce, said: “We are looking for people who are caring, compassionate and empathetic and have transferable skills suitable for the nursing sector.

“We’re also looking for staff who are able to work in a team but able to use their own initiative and are resilient and flexible.”

He added: “It is a very rewarding job and we give staff the opportunity to develop.

“They will complete the Care Certificate, build on their education and add to their competencies and we will support them through that.

“The role of a HCA is an absolutely vital part in patient care.”

The job involves carrying out a variety of tasks as they help care for patients across the Trust’s hospitals – from support with washing and dressing, monitoring patients and make patients feel comfortable.

Applicants need a Level 2 qualifications, such as an NVQ, and previous customer services experience.

Anyone who would like to find out more about the role of an HCA with South Tyneside and Sunderland NHS Foundation Trust can email [email protected]