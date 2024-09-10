GNR

A loving son fundraising in memory of his dad got all the support he needed with his very own SAS: Who Dares Wins star to crew him round.

Zack Outhwaite, 31, took on the AJ Bell Great North at the weekend to raise money for the British Heart Foundation (BHF) in tribute to his dad Anthony.

The popular driving instructor died nine years ago, aged 44, after suffering a heart attack in the car park of Sunderland Royal Hospital.

He had experienced chest pains and asked his cousin to drive him to hospital, but he sadly collapsed and died before reaching the Accident and Emergency unit.

Zack, a sales manager, had support from his brother-in-law Chris Oliver, known for featuring in Channel 4’s reality TV series SAS: Who Dares Wins

Zack, from Ryhope, said: “It’s so important to me to do this for my dad and it was great to be running it with Chris. Taking part in the 2024 AJ Bell Great North Run for the BHF was such a huge challenge and an incredible experience.

“The atmosphere around the course was electric and it was amazing having so many people cheering me on, it made me even more determined to cross the finish line.

“The research that the BHF does makes such a difference to the 7.6 million people in the UK living with heart and circulatory diseases. I’m proud that I’m doing as much as I can to support their amazing work to help fund the next big scientific breakthrough.”

In total, Great North Run fundraisers brought in £500,000 for the BHF this year, which will enable the charity to continue to fund groundbreaking research into new treatments and cures for heart and circulatory diseases.

In 2023, the BHF was named as the official charity of the AJ Bell Great Run Series.

The partnership will run for two years, and all the money raised will be invested in improving the heart health of the nation.

Karen McDonnell, partnership manager at the BHF, added: “It’s fantastic to see Zack’s courage and determination in helping us fund lifesaving research.

“Without the dedication of our team of BHF runners and the commitment of people like Zack, we wouldn’t be able to fund research that has already broken new ground, revolutionised treatments and transformed the lives of millions of people in the UK.

“The stories of why our amazing supporters take part never fails to amaze me and it was incredible to see Zack and 1,100 other BHF runners take on the AJ Bell Great North Run to help save and improve lives.”

An early entry ballot for the Great North Run 2025 is now open and runs until Friday.

Another window will open in January.

To run for the BHF, visit www.bhf.org.uk/AJBellGreatRuns

To donate to Zack’s page go to: Zack outhwaite is fundraising for British Heart Foundation (justgiving.com)