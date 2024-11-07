It will be extended to some outdoor spaces 🚭

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Sunderland Echo, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The government will be extending the smoking ban to include specific outdoor spaces.

The Tobacco and Vapes Bill is focused on protecting children and the most vulnerable and aims to create the first smoke-free generation.

Smoking claims around 80,000 lives a year in the UK.

Disposable vapes are also due to be banned from June 1, 2025, under separate legislation.

The government revealed on Tuesday (November 5), the latest details of the Tobacco and Vapes Bill, which will see the indoor smoking ban extended to some outdoor spaces.

In August, it was reported that ministers were considering this ban to include pub gardens and other outdoor hospitality settings.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Smoking claims around 80,000 lives a year in the UK, the bill aims to protect children and the most vulnerable from the harmful affects of smoking, with aims to create the first smoke-free generation in the UK.

Health and Social Care Secretary, Wes Streeting, said: “Unless we act to help people stay healthy, the rising tide of ill health in our society threatens to overwhelm and bankrupt our NHS. Prevention is better than cure.”

Streeting continued: “This government is taking bold action to create the first smoke-free generation, clamp down on kids getting hooked on nicotine through vapes, and protect children and vulnerable people from the harms of second-hand smoke.”

Adding: “This historic legislation will save thousands of lives and protect the NHS. By building a healthy society, we will also help to build a healthy economy, with fewer people off work sick.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The government will be introducing a smoking ban, extending the indoor smoking ban to specific outdoor spaces. | JUSTIN TALLIS/AFP via Getty Images

What do we know about the smoking ban?

The government introduced the smoking ban as part of the Tobacco and Vapes Bill to parliament on November 5. It aims to create a smoke-free generation, creating new legislation to extend the indoor smoking back to cover specific outdoor spaces, subject to consultation.

It will also create measures to phase out the sale of tobacco products to anyone aged under 15-years-old and sits alongside a bill banning vape advertising and sponsorship, with disposable vapes set to be banned from June 1, 2025 under separate environmental legislation.

Chief Medical Officer for England, Professor Chris Whitty, said: “A smoke-free country would prevent disease, disability and premature deaths for children born today and for people long into the future. Smoking causes harm across the life course from stillbirths, asthma in children, cancers, strokes and heart attacks to premature dementia.”

Will you be able to smoke in pub gardens?

It was previously reported in August that government ministers were considering banning smoking in pub gardens and outside stadiums, however, this has not been included in the bill. The proposals will not see the indoor smoking ban be extended to outdoor hospitality settings.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Where will it be illegal to smoke?

The smoking ban will make it illegal to smoke outside schools, hospitals and in children’s playgrounds in England. It is already an offence to smoke outside hospitals in Northern Ireland, Scotland and Wales. The exact date as to when these changes will be put into place has not yet been confirmed.

You can find out more about what services and support is available to help you quit smoking at NHS.UK.