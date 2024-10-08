Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Smokers in Sunderland are in an ever-shrinking minority as smoking rates fall to their lowest ever among the city’s adult population.

Latest figures from the Office for National Statistics show that the proportion of adult smokers in Sunderland fell to 12.3 in 2023.

The figure remains slightly higher than the North East average of 11% and national average of 11.6%.

Councillor Kelly Chequer, Deputy Leader of Sunderland City Council and Cabinet Member for Health, Wellbeing and Safer Communities, said: "Historically Sunderland has had high rates of smoking and smoking continues to be one of the leading causes of premature death so it's brilliant to see our smoking rates continuing to fall.

"While there's still some way to go, the latest figures show the steady progress being made in our work to improve the health and wellbeing of our residents.

"Cutting the rate of smoking is a key priority of our Healthy City Plan and as a council we're committed to getting smoking rates down to 5 per cent by 2030 as we continue to work in partnership with Fresh, the NHS and councils across the region.

"Quitting smoking can be difficult but it's also one of the best things you can do for your health, not to mention your wallet or your overall sense of wellbeing. There's a lot of support for anyone who wants to quit and Stoptober is a great time to give up.

"Research suggests that smokers who complete the 28 day Stoptober Challenge are five times more likely to stay quit for good.

"So I'd urge anyone thinking of quitting to take advantage of all the support that's out there and contact the Sunderland Stop Smoking Service, especially as smokers can now swap their cigarettes for a free vape to help them quit, with the help and support of an experienced stop smoking advisor."

Ailsa Rutter OBE is director of Fresh and Balance, the North East programme for reducing harm caused by tobacco and smokin.

She said:“These figures show the impact of local authorities and the NHS working together with Fresh to take action on our biggest cause of ill health and premature death.

“Smoking rates are now down to record-low levels in the North East and for the first time lower than in England.

“From a region where smoking was embedded for many as a way of life, this is not something we could have imagined 20 years ago – it has taken collective efforts and a vision that our people don’t deserve to die 10 years earlier from smoking, nor face a lifetime of addiction.

“It is a huge credit to partners in our region’s local authorities and the NHS that reducing smoking has been made a top priority and reinforces the goal of eliminating the harm fromsmokingfor good.

“Year-round campaigns raise motivation to quit and ensure smokers have access to support as part of a comprehensive tobacco control programme is lifesaving. We are proud of the collaboration over many years on a comprehensive approach to reducing smoking and our clear vision that death and disease from tobacco smoking need to become a thing of the past, once and for all.”

Dr Neil O’Brien, a GP and chief medical officer for the North EastandNorth Cumbria Integrated Care Board, said:“Supporting and encouraging people to quit smoking is still one of the most important and most effective things we can do to improve the health of people living in our region – especially people in our poorer communities who are more likely to smoke and die from smoking.

"Together we have made huge progress to reduce smoking in our region. But we are still seeing its impact after decades of having the highest rates of smoking and tobacco-caused diseases such as lung cancer and COPD.

“So, there is still much more to do and these are the compelling reasons why it remains a priority for us."Not only does supporting people to stop smoking mean we can enable them to live longer and healthier lives but it has a positive knock-on impact on our regional economy which in turn benefits the physical and mental health of our communities too.”

Help to quit

TheFreshQuit.co.uk website offersuseful advice and information on reasons to quit, how to make quitting less stressful and what help is available to support smokers to give quitting a go this October.

Sunderland smokers can also contact the city's specialist stop smoking service for free advice and support, including one to one support from an experienced stop smoking advisor and stop smoking tools such as nicotine replacement products.

The service is also part of the national Swap to Stop programme, which sees smokers aged 18 able to swap their cigarettes for a free vape alongside the one to one support to help them to quit.

Evidence shows that swapping to a vape and getting specialist help and advice increases a smokers chance of quitting for good.

To contact Sunderland Stop Smoking Service, call them on 0800 169 9913 or visitwww.sunderlandstopsmokingservice.co.uk