Six ways you can reduce stress as we mark Stress Awareness Month 2022

As April marks National Awareness Stress Monthm, it’s important we look after ourselves and prevent stress where possible.

Stress can affect your body, your thoughts and feelings, and your behaviour. It can lead to health conditions such as a stroke and heart disease. Six steps you can take to reduce stress include:

1) Be organised

People often suffer from stress because they give themselves too much to do and not enough time to do it. Being organised and prioritising your workload can help avoid unnecessary stress.

2) Take time to rest

Our bodies and minds will burnout if we don’t give ourselves time to rest. Being on the go constantly isn’t healthy so it’s important to take regular breaks and give yourself time to regain your energy.

3) Avoid unhealthy habits

Don’t rely on smoking, alcohol of caffeine as coping techniques for stress as these will only lead to other health problems.

4) Get a good night’s sleep

Not getting enough sleep can lead to health problems such as stress. When you’re tired, you’re less patient and more easily agitated. Adults should aim for around eight hours sleep a night.

5) Relaxation techniques

Close off your mind and practice some relaxation techniques to relieve yourself of stress. Practice things like yoga, meditation, or deep breathing. Switch off all electronics to help you wind down before bed.

6) Asking for help

People often feel stressed because they have too many responsibilities or problems such as debt. Left unsolved these problems can lead to other conditions so it’s important you speak to someone if you feel like things are getting on top of you.

