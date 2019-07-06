When he takes on the half-marathon on September 8, he probably won’t win. But how many of the other 57,000 runners overcame brain cancer as recently as April?

Simon, 24, lives with parents Dawn and Paul in Penshaw. Despite never having done serious running in the past, he is running to raise funds for Teenage Cancer Trust, which helped him throughout his ordeal after he was diagnosed with a brain tumour. He has already raised £960.

The former Biddick Academy pupil has packed much into his young life. He is an air conditioning and refrigeration engineer. Previously he had been a chef. He learned his culinary skills at Gateshead College, where he won a Young Chef of the Year award.

But his world came crashing down in December 2017 when he was given news of the tumour, having originally thought he might be suffering from epilepsy.Simon said: “I would very occasionally have these odd episodes where I'd feel very faint, close to passing out, and my vision would go all spotty and grey; sort of like whiting out.

“In December 2017 I had an appointment at my local epilepsy doctor to get my test results. I went down with my mam and dad, and that was when we found out that wasn't epilepsy.

“I’ll never forget turning to see my mam and dad trying to keep their emotions bottled up, but then exploding after we left. Through the whole year and a half of treatment, I knew I had to stay strong and just get on with it. I needed my family to trust in me and not worry about my mental state.”

Seizures became more frequent. Christmas 2017 was ruined by them and surgery was desperately needed.

He continued: “They couldn’t remove the whole thing without potentially affecting other parts of my brain. I asked the anaesthetist if there was any way they could take some pictures of the procedure. He found that very funny as no one had asked that before.

“About two hours after I’d come around, my surgeon came through to check up on me and let me know the procedure had been a huge success – it was such an amazing feeling. She also showed my the pictures from my surgery. Looking at your own brain was, for lack of a better phrase, absolutely mind blowing.

“When my two days of monitoring were up, I was released back into the wild and headed back home.”

Then came six weeks of radiotherapy followed by a year of chemotherapy.Simon added: “On my final week of chemo tablets in April, I decided that I wanted to take part in the Great North Run.

“I have never done anything like this before, but after this last year and a half, I have such a drive to push on through this. As soon as I get over that finish line in September, I’ll know can still do anything I put my mind to.”