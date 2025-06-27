Significant progress in reducing smoking in pregnancy across Sunderland

Lifesaving work to protect unborn babies and help more women quit smoking have resulted in a record low for rates of smoking at the time of delivery in Sunderland.

Figures released from NHS Digital show that 8.7% of women from Sunderland were smoking at the time of delivery in 2024-25 compared to 15.1% in 2020/21 – a reduction of more than 50%. The same pattern can be seen across the North East and North Cumbria.

The fall is due to co-ordinated efforts across the NHS and local authorities in the region to reduce smoking among adults and treat tobacco dependency as a strategic priority, including smoking during pregnancy.

For smoking in pregnancy, women who smoke are given clear information about the risks to themselves and unborn babies by their midwife, referred to support to quit and provision of approved quitting aids to stay off lethal tobacco. Women themselves have also played a vital role in shaping more accessible and inclusive services.

Becca Scott, Smoke Free Pregnancies Lead, North East and North Cumbria NHS Integrated Care Board, said: “Reducing tobacco dependency in pregnancy is one of the most important ways we can improve outcomes for both babies and mothers.

“This is a testament to the dedication of our Maternity and Health Visitor teams, Tobacco Dependency Treatment Services and the women themselves - who have made courageous and positive choices.

“Through personalised, supportive interventions at the point of care, we’re seeing real cultural change. We know there's still more to do, but this momentum shows what's possible when we work together with a shared vision for healthier pregnancies and healthier futures.”

Ailsa Rutter OBE, Director of Fresh and Balance, said: “We’re incredibly proud of the progress made across the North East and North Cumbria. This is a significant health milestone to see the lowest SATOD rates on record.

“This is the result of coordinated, compassionate, and evidence-based efforts cross the health system to support expectant mothers and families.”

Thirty two-year-old, Adele Brannan credits the support from her midwife and local stop smoking service for helping her to stay off cigarettes while she was pregnant, as well as the inspiration of her late mum.

Adele, who lives in East Howdon in North Tyneside and is a care worker with young autistic adults, had smoked from the age of 18 before quitting with the help of a vape. Shortly after quitting, she became pregnant with her second child. However, just a few months into her pregnancy, her mum was diagnosed with terminal cancer and sadly died three weeks later.

Adele says: “It was such a shock and I really struggled with my mental health. Had it not been for the vapes I definitely would have started smoking again. I’d promised my mum, who’d quit smoking before she died, that I’d never go back to smoking, and vaping has really helped me to keep that promise.

“I was relieved I was smokefree when I found out I was pregnant as I know how harmful smoking can be for a baby. But with the stress of my mum dying I was worried there was a chance I could start smoking again. My midwife reassured me that I was doing the right thing using a vape instead.”

Adele was referred to her local stop smoking service by her midwife and with their support has managed to gradually reduce the strength of nicotine she uses in her vape and is now using nicotine free vapes.

She continues: “I’ve saved so much money. I’ve loved having the extra money, I’ve managed to put money away for Christmas so I’ve got enough to really treat my son and the new baby.”

Adele has the following advice for anyone thinking of quitting smoking: “I’d tell anyone there’s no harm in trying and you’re definitely better off moneywise when you quit smoking.”

The progress is the result of collaboration between Directors of Public Health, Fresh, maternity services, local authority public health teams, Fresh, stop smoking services, and community partners working together to offer tailored support to women at a critical time in their lives.

Smoking during pregnancy is the leading modifiable risk factor for poor birth outcomes, including stillbirth, miscarriage, and pre-term birth. Smoking during pregnancy restricts oxygen to the unborn infant, exposing them to harmful toxins and making the baby’s heart work faster.

The North East has also had the largest fall of any English region in smoking rates, from 29% to 11% between 2005 and 2024.

Fresh with support from local authorities, the North East and North Cumbria NHS Integrated Care Board has launched the Declaration for a Smokefree Future – a commitment to end the death and disease of tobacco.

The work also complements efforts across the NHS in the North East and North Cumbria to set up Tobacco Dependency Treatment Services to support patients to stay off lethal tobacco smoking while in hospital.